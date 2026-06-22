Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement News Before Houston Astros Game

The Toronto Blue Jays were left hanging with their series against the Chicago Cubs. They were deadlocked with the Cubs after two games; however, they couldn’t play out the series decider due to the weather. Luckily, that game will be played on August 6th. In light of this, the Blue Jays made a decision regarding Ernie Clement today, prior to their next game against the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays are nipping at the heels of the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on their journey to rise to the top of the AL East. However, they have a steep hill to climb, and will need to be on their best to achieve that goal.

With that in mind, here is what you need to know about the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Blue Jays vs Astros matchup.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Announce Ernie Clement News

Prior to the beginning of Game 1 of their three-game series against the Astros, the Blue Jays announced their roster for the game. Included in the roster was Clement, who helped the team come from behind in their most recent 8-6 decision against the Cubs.

Here is the Blue Jays roster for their first game against the Astros:

DH: George Springer

RF: Nathan Lukes

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C: Alejandro Kirk

CF: Daulton Varsho

3B: Kazuma Okamoto

LF: Jesus Sanchez

2B: Ernie Clement

SS: Andres Gimenez

Additionally, Dylan Cease will be the starting pitcher.

Clement is garnering a tremendous volume of fan support when it comes to the All-Star vote. The team announced that he is the only player with more than 2 million votes in the American League. Fans can go to MLB.com/vote to cast their ballots for this year’s All-Star Game.

The Blue Jays infielder is having a fabulous season. In 75 games, Clement has recorded seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and 85 hits. Additionally, he has a .292 batting average and two stolen bases.

Because of the volume of votes that he has gotten, he’s virtually a shoo-in to participate in the event. Being the only team from Canada makes the experience extra special for any player who is worthy enough to play in the special exhibition game.

Blue Jays vs Astros: Houston Astros Announce Lineup

On the other end of the dugout are the Astros. They have revealed their starting lineup, along with some roster moves, before they go head-to-head with the reigning AL Champions.

Here is what their roster looks like for tonight’s game:

SS: Jeremy Pena

LF: Yordan Alvarez

1B: Christian Walker

DH: Isaac Paredes

2B: Jose Altuve

C: Yainer Diaz

RF: Joey Loperfido

CF: Jake Meyers

3B: Raynel Delgado

Starting pitcher: Hunter Brown

The Astros made these moves before tonight’s game:

“RHP Bryan Abreu has been placed on the restricted list, effective today,” the team announced. “RHP Logan Vanwey has been recalled from Triple A Sugarland and will join the major league club today.”

Today’s game will be a big test for both clubs. It will serve as a point of evaluation for both teams as we get closer to the trade deadline.