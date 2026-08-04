Toronto Blue Jays’ Pitcher Demoted Before Houston Astros Game

The Toronto Blue Jays faced a massive roster shakeup over the weekend as the MLB trade deadline approached.

The deadline has since passed, but the organization continues to make internal moves.

According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (via X), the latest shift involved Lazaro Estrada, who was sent back to Triple-A. José Soriano is reporting to the Blue Jays in Houston.

Blue Jays’ Estrada Returns To Triple-A

The 27-year-old starter hasn’t gained much experience playing in the Major Leagues.

His MLB debut arrived in July 2025, but since then, he’s appeared in only six games across two seasons.

During his two games in 2025 with Toronto, he logged an 8.59 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 7.1 innings pitched.

Fast forward to this year, and he’s taken the mound in four games. His latest was on July 21, when the Blue Jays faced the Tampa Bay Rays.

So far this season, he’s registering a 4.82 ERA and six strikeouts across 9.1 innings of work.

Down in the minors, he owns a 3.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27.0 innings. He’s played in 11 games, four of which he started. Estrada has walked nine batters to date.

As for Soriano, he is one of Toronto’s fresh faces.

Before being shipped out at the deadline, he was navigating his fourth season with the Los Angeles Angels.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 3.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 123.0 innings of work. He has made 22 starts and walked 57 batters. Ideally, he will carry this momentum into his new journey with the Blue Jays.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, skipper John Schneider spoke with the media regarding the trade.

“I think there is a way to unlock more strike-throwing ability and that comes with catching, too, the catcher’s setup and framing,” said Schneider. “There are some areas we want to evolve a little bit with his game. He’s got a really, really good starting point to go forward with, obviously. He’s having a great year.”

Where the Blue Jays Stand Right Now

To be blunt, Toronto’s season has been filled with trouble. Production has been down, and injuries have been occurring.

Consequently, the ballclub is last in the American League East, and is fourth-to-last in the AL as a whole.

Their overall record of 53-60 is far below many of their rivals.

Looking at the AL East, they’ve been edged out by the Baltimore Orioles (54-58), the Boston Red Sox (60-51), the New York Yankees (63-50) and the Tampa Bay Rays (66-46).

The Blue Jays clinched a 3-1 victory over the Astros in their series opener on Monday, but they have two more games remaining.

After this stretch at Daikin Park, Toronto will play one game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

From there, they will travel to Citizens Bank Park to kick off a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Aug. 7, at 6:40 p.m. ET.