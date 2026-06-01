Max Scherzer Provides Positive Injury Update After Rehab Start

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer provided a positive injury update after making a rehab start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Scherzer went on the IL on April 27, retroactive to April 25, with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. Just over a month later, Scherzer made his first rehab start for Buffalo, going three scoreless innings for the Bisons. Best of all, he said his forearm was feeling better, which is a relief for the Blue Jays to hear, as the team desperately needs him back in their starting rotation.

Max Scherzer Provides Positive Injury Update

Sportsnet Blue Jays reporter Arden Zwelling reported on Sunday that Scherzer felt much better following a mostly successful rehab start for the Buffalo Bisons.

“Max Scherzer threw three scoreless innings for the Buffalo Bisons on a rehab assignment Sunday. Scherzer struck out four and walked two. Threw 41 pitches, 24 for strikes. His fastball averaged 93.3-mph and he got four of his seven whiffs with his slider,” wrote Zwelling on X.

“Afterwards, Scherzer told reporters in Buffalo that he was mostly trying to shake off rust. Felt he was pulling his slider glove-side at times. Scherzer: ‘I’m happy because my forearm’s in a great spot. And that really allows me to throw the ball the way I want to,'” added Zwelling.

Although Scherzer struggled for the Blue Jays before he landed on the IL, the hope is that after being out for the past month, he can come back with a vengeance when he gets activated, as the team desperately needs his veteran arm to eat innings for its banged-up pitching staff.

Blue Jays Need Max Scherzer Back in Their Rotation

The Blue Jays badly need Scherzer back in their rotation, which has dealt with numerous injuries to its starting pitchers this season.

During spring training, Shane Bieber said he was dealing with elbow issues, and he has yet to pitch for the big-league club, though he is also on his way back. Offseason acquisition Cody Ponce tore his ACL in his first start and is out for the year. Jose Berrios had Tommy John surgery and is out for this year and likely next year, too. Bowden Francis also had Tommy John surgery and is out for the season. Dylan Cease, the team’s prized offseason signing, was recently put on the IL, though he isn’t expected to miss much time.

With all those names out, the Jays have been forced to overwork the rest of their pitching staff. Ace Kevin Gausman is still doing his thing, but Trey Yesavage only recently returned to the rotation after he missed the first month of the season with injuries. The team has to be thankful they signed Patrick Corbin off the street, as he’s been incredible for them. Otherwise, they have had to use a mix of openers and bullpen games to get through the past month, and it’s starting to add up, as their pitchers are showing signs of fatigue.

With Scherzer and hopefully Bieber on the way back soon, reinforcements are on the way as the Blue Jays try to keep pace in the American League Wild Card hunt in what has been a down season for the team after they made it to Game 7 of the World Series last year.