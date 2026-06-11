MLB World Reacts to Max Scherzer’s 3,500th Strikeout in Blue Jays-Phillies Game

During the Toronto Blue Jays’ Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Max Scherzer hit a significant milestone.

The 41-year-old starter recorded his 3,500th career strikeout, stamping his name into MLB history.

Per Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Scherzer is now the 11th pitcher in baseball history to record 3,500 strikeouts.

Given that his 2026 campaign is far from over, he has the potential to crack the top 10 this year.

MLB World Reacts to Scherzer’s Milestone

As expected, the baseball community is in celebratory mode after the right-hander’s accomplishment.

Here are the highlights from social media:

@MLBPipeline: Strikeout No. 3,500 for Max Scherzer! His first big league K came 18 years ago when he fanned 7 in 4.1 perfect innings in his debut. He was MLB’s No. 35 prospect.”

@MitchBannon: “Took a few starts and an IL stint, but there’s strikeout #3500 for max Scherzer. Vladdy knew it right away, taking off his glove to start the ovation.”

@MLB: “MAD MAX. Welcome to the 3,500 strikeout club, Max Scherzer.”

@thehazelmae: “Finally! Congratulations to Max Scherzer who becomes the 11th pitcher in MLB history to record 3500K’s.”

@TSN_Sports: “MAX SCHERZER HAS 3,500 STRIKEOUTS. He becomes only the 11th pitcher in MLB history to reach this mark and only the second active player along with Justin Verlander.”

Max Scherzer’s Illustrious MLB Career

The veteran arm is now playing his 19th year of baseball in the Major Leagues.

However, this is only his second year playing in Toronto.

Previously, he had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and the Texas Rangers.

Scherzer was picked 11th overall by the Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2006 MLB draft.

He made his debut back in April 2008.

Taking into account his entire career, he owns a 3.27 ERA and 3,502 strikeouts with a 1.09 WHIP.

In 2017, he played one of his best seasons. By the time it came to an end, he had registered a 2.51 ERA and 268 strikeouts across 200.2 innings pitched through 31 starts.

Considering his stat sheet, it didn’t come as a major surprise when he was awarded his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award. This was his third time receiving the honor.

Looking at his 2026 campaign, he owns a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 22.0 innings pitched through six starts.

This, of course, hasn’t been a strong season for the star pitcher, but he’s still fighting his way into MLB history.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is currently situated directly in the middle of the American League East standings.

With their 33-35 overall record, they are placed above the Baltimore Orioles (32-37) and the Boston Red Sox (27-29).

However, the New York Yankees (41-26) and the Tampa Bay Rays (40-25) are miles ahead.

Once the Blue Jays’ series against the Phillies wraps up, they will host the Yankees at Rogers Centre.

The three-game set will kick off on Friday, June 12, at 7:37 p.m. ET.

This is a glaring opportunity for Toronto to knock down its division rivals and start climbing in the standings.