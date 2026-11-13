MLB Trade Rumors: Skubal to Mets, Corey Seager to Yankees, & Blue Jays Targets

MLB Trade Rumors are back like they never left. The Milwaukee Brewers are the new World Series Champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. With a looming lockout expected to happen on December 1st, teams will rush to make moves over the second half of November.

With the World Series in the rearview mirror and a looming lockout on December 1st, here are the latest MLB trade rumors and free agency chatter…

The Texas Rangers appear to be exploring a trade involving Corey Seager. Rangers POBO, Chris Young, recently spoke about being competitive while keeping their tax payroll in the same range. That points to a trade.

One MLB insider revealed that the New York Yankees have talked to the Rangers about a Seager trade. Considering that the Yankees are expected to move on from Jazz Chisholm Jr., a trade for a shortstop isn’t out of the question.

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be one of the busiest teams before December 1st. They are expected to make a big push for a starting pitcher. Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta are very high on their list. Additionally, Trevor Rogers and Sonny Gray also tickle their fancy of adding a southpaw to their rotation.

As far as a batting addition goes, Ketel Marte, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Brandon Lowe are all possibilities for Toronto. They could also take a look at bringing back Daulton Varsho.

As far as the Boston Red Sox are concerned, rival teams would be shocked if Jarren Duran isn’t traded before regular-season games resume.

The Detroit Tigers appear to be showing interest in Shota Imanaga.

Considering Aaron Ashby’s play for the Milwaukee Brewers during their playoff run, the chances of a Trevor Megill trade are very high.

Skubal will have no shortage of suitors, as the New York Mets, Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and Chicago Cubs have all expressed interest.

However, a new report suggests that Skubal is not interested in a short-term deal, and he is looking to cash in at least $350 million. With their deep pockets and need for an ace, the Mets are an interesting team to watch here. One insider has them pegged as the favorite to land Skubal.

MLB Trade Rumors: Top Free Agents

Here are the top free agents available following the November GM meetings.

Tarik Skubal, Starting Pitcher. Skubal is the belle of this year’s free agency ball. He is looking for a long-term deal in the $350-$500 million range. He will be worth every penny for the team that lands him. The Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Dodgers are the frontrunners here.

Freddy Peralta, Starting Pitcher. Peralta rebuild his value with the Rays following a trade from the Mets at the MLB Trade Deadline. He pulled off a fantastic postseason and will be one of the top free agents to watch in the coming days.

Teruaki Sato, 3B. Sato is one of the imports posted from NPB. He should be a middle of the order bat for whichever team signs him. He will likely land a deal similar to Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman, with the Yankees and Red Sox leading the way here.

Randy Arozarena, LF.

Seiya Suzuki, RF.

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF.

More to come.

MLB Trade Rumors: Every MLB Team’s Current Payroll & Biggest Need

Here are the tax payrolls and biggest needs for every MLB team.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tax Payroll: $184,593,376

Biggest Needs: Left-handed batters and bullpen.

Atlanta Braves

Tax Payroll: $230,700,000

Biggest Needs: Bullpen help and a starting pitcher.

Oakland Athletics

Tax Payroll: $118,692,856

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching, bullpen pitchers, lots of pitchers.

Baltimore Orioles

Tax Payroll: $159,891,666

Biggest Needs: Upgrade in the outfield.

Boston Red Sox

Tax Payroll: $249,467,551

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Chicago Cubs

Tax Payroll: $168,724,047

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching.

Chicago White Sox

Tax Payroll: $125,886,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers, outfielders, and relief pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds

Tax Payroll: $108,075,745

Biggest Needs: Pitching to improve their team ERA.

Cleveland Guardians

Tax Payroll: $106,641,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher and a boost to their bullpen.

Colorado Rockies

Tax Payroll: $110,313,095

Biggest Needs: Lots of pitchers.

Detroit Tigers

Tax Payroll: $184,214,772

Biggest Needs: At least one starting pitcher and several bullpen additions.

Houston Astros

Tax Payroll: $211,484,994

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher, relief pitching, upgrade to their outfield.

Kansas City Royals

Tax Payroll: $150,885,858

Biggest Needs: Several bullpen arms & right-handed hitter (preferably a center-fielder).

Los Angeles Angels

Tax Payroll: $117,333,333

Biggest Needs: A couple bullpen upgrades, a center fielder, and left-handed batters.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tax Payroll: $384,757,413

Biggest Needs: Bullpen depth and young players.

Miami Marlins

Tax Payroll: $87,566,666

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Milwaukee Brewers

Tax Payroll: $125,958,987

Biggest Needs: A couple of starting pitchers.

Minnesota Twins

Tax Payroll: $141,118,358

Biggest Needs: Offensive additions and a couple of bullpen arms.

New York Mets

Tax Payroll: $280,676,397

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen upgrades.

New York Yankees

Tax Payroll: $296,871,700

Biggest Needs: Bullpen upgrades.

Philadelphia Phillies

Tax Payroll: $293,253,770

Biggest Needs: Outfielders.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tax Payroll: $132,835,972

Biggest Needs: Better defensive players & pitching depth.

San Diego Padres

Tax Payroll: $214,728,678

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers.

San Francisco Giants

Tax Payroll: $179,469,352

Biggest Needs: Pitchers.

Seattle Mariners

Tax Payroll: $175,183,333

Biggest Needs: High-leverage relievers and an impact right-handed batter (either a LF or 3B).

St. Louis Cardinals

Tax Payroll: $113,290,279

Biggest Needs: Bullpen arms, a starting pitcher (or two), and a left-handed hitting shortstop or third baseman.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tax Payroll: $104,066,666

Biggest Needs: One starting pitcher & a couple of bullpen arms.

Texas Rangers

Tax Payroll: $193,316,666

Biggest Needs: Offense and relievers.

Toronto Blue Jays

Tax Payroll: $227,577,571

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and offense.

Washington Nationals

Tax Payroll: $83,116,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen pitchers