Recent Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released By Rangers in Latest Roster Move

Throughout the course of an MLB season, every organization is going to use a lot of pitchers/players to get through a 162-game campaign.

So, it’s always important to revisit familiar faces on their MLB journey and see what they are up to now. Well, one pitcher who recently pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays has been released by his current MLB team during the All-Star break.

Sitting at 45-51, the Blue Jays will open up their second half of the MLB season against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

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Former Blue Jays Pitcher Released by Texas Rangers

Per multiple reports, former Blue Jays pitcher Austin Voth has been released by another MLB organization, this time by the Texas Rangers.

Voth, 34, has spent a brief period of time with the Blue Jays before being released by the Rangers.

He has pitched a total of 10 MLB innings this season (with Toronto and the Minnesota Twins). He was recently signed by the Texas Rangers.

NBCSports.com wrote (on July 15): “Voth was just signed to a minor league deal a couple of weeks ago and apparently requested the move, so we’re going to assume he’s on his way back to Asia. The 34-year-old pitched for Chiba Lotte in Japan last season, posting a 3.96 ERA in 125 innings. He’d given up 11 earned runs in 10 innings for the Blue Jays and Twins this season.”

Across just six innings pitched with the Blue Jays this season, Voth surrendered six earned runs and struck out just one batter.

Over the 10 total innings he’s pitched this season, Austin Voth has given up 11 earned runs, while allowing three home runs and striking out just three batters.

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More on Austin Voth’s MLB Career

Austin Voth has played in parts of eight MLB seasons.

He debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and Minnesota Twins.

Voth has a career pitching record of 17-20 with a lifetime ERA of 4.84 and 346 strikeouts in 370.1 total innings pitched.

In his last full body of MLB work (2024), Voth posted an ERA of 3.69 with the Mariners across 68 appearances.

He’s now eligible to sign with any MLB team, and it will be interesting to see if another team takes a flyer on him with a minors deal.

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