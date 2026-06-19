Toronto Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber Provides Update on Latest Rehab Outing

The Toronto Blue Jays have been without injured starter Shane Bieber for quite some time.

He was placed on the IL on March 25 due to right elbow inflammation.

Although he’s not yet back, he has made a few rehab appearances.

Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber Comments on Rehab Appearance

As reported by Arden Zelling of Sportsnet (via X), 31-year-old Bieber shared his thoughts on his recent rehab outing.

He is currently playing with Triple-A Buffalo.

Zwelling wrote: “Shane Bieber says he’s happy with how he felt during and after his latest rehab outing, throwing 80 pitches for Buffalo on Wednesday. Called it a funky outing results-wise but liked how stuff held.”

Zwelling further noted that Bieber didn’t provide any additional insight into his next steps.

He is expected to throw a bullpen on Saturday, June 20.

While playing in Buffalo thus far, he’s registered a 5.68 ERA and nine strikeouts across 12.2 innings pitched through three starts.

Bieber’s MLB Career

In 2016, the Cleveland Guardians selected Bieber as the overall pick No. 122 in the fourth round of the MLB draft.

His debut arrived two years late in May 2018.

He went on to spend a long seven years with the Guardians.

During that period, he recorded a 3.22 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP.

Once July 2025 approached — the MLB trade deadline — he was traded to Toronto in exchange for minor leaguer Khal Stephen.

His first season as a Blue Jay was filled with celebration, as the franchise reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Bieber wrapped up the regular season with a 3.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 40.1 innings of work through seven starts.

Now, his 2026 campaign has been anything but impressive.

However, his long-awaited return is quickly approaching. Hopes are held high that he will bounce back to his prior form.

As detailed on the Blue Jays’ injury report, Bieber is expected to “rejoin [the] club this weekend in Chicago to evaluate.”

His time is coming, and it sounds like he’s seeing some progress.

Snapshot of Blue Jays

With Toronto’s recent series against the Boston Red Sox now over, the Blue Jays are preparing for their next series.

This time, they will be facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The first game will commence on Friday, June 19, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Toronto is currently ranked third in the American League East

They are 37-41 overall at the time of this writing.

The New York Yankees (45-28) are leading the division, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays (41-30) in second.

The Cubs are in a similar position to the Blue Jays in the standings.

Chicago is third in the National League Central, with their overall record of 39-36.

They sit directly below the Cincinnati Reds (40-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (45-27).

As with nearly every other franchise across the Major Leagues, Toronto has been falling victim to the dreaded IL.

Outside of Bieber, a handful of other players are out of commission, including pitchers Max Scherzer, Ricky Tiedemann and Yimi García.

Outfielders Daulton Varsho, Addison Barger and Anthony Santander are also watching from the sidelines.