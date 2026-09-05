Toronto Blue Jays Star Myles Straw Sends Out Post During Royals Series

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Royals (in Kansas City).

They are coming off a strong showing on Friday, as they won by a score of 9-2.

Myles Straw finished with two hits, one RBI and one run in three at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Myles Straw Sends Out Post

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Straw sent out a post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in two hours.

He wrote: “🚷🪩”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Blue Jays: “Never seen a pic with more aura 😮‍💨”

Josh Smith: “Kids gone country on us”

@erniehits: “I want to be as tuff as this guy when I grow up”

@denise436: “Amazing game last night. Love that you’re a blue jay.”

@liam_birtch: “@mylesstraw most underrated player on the jays”

@costadallasda: “Tuff photo right there straw”

@albajosefine: “The boys in blue are back , better than ever

Best team in MLB

LFG JAYS

⚾️🧢⚾️🧢⚾️🧢”

@miyahinsports: “this is my GOAT”

Dylan Cease was also among the first people to like Straw’s post.

Looking At Straw Right Now

Straw was picked in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (and second with the Blue Jays).

Prior to Toronto, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently 71-71 in 142 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 34-36 in 70 games on the road).