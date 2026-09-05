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Toronto Blue Jays Star Myles Straw Sends Out Post During Royals Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 17: Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts prior to game five of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Today is Straw's birthday. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Royals (in Kansas City).

They are coming off a strong showing on Friday, as they won by a score of 9-2.

Myles Straw finished with two hits, one RBI and one run in three at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Myles Straw Sends Out Post

GettyManager John Schneider #14 and Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Straw scored on a double hit by George Springer during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Straw sent out a post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in two hours.

He wrote: “🚷🪩”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Blue Jays: “Never seen a pic with more aura 😮‍💨”

Josh Smith: “Kids gone country on us”

@erniehits: “I want to be as tuff as this guy when I grow up”

@denise436: “Amazing game last night. Love that you’re a blue jay.”

GettyMyles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@liam_birtch: “@mylesstraw most underrated player on the jays”

@costadallasda: “Tuff photo right there straw”

@albajosefine: “The boys in blue are back , better than ever
Best team in MLB
LFG JAYS
⚾️🧢⚾️🧢⚾️🧢”

@miyahinsports: “this is my GOAT”

GettyMyles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays dives back onto first base during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Dylan Cease was also among the first people to like Straw’s post.

Looking At Straw Right Now

GettyMyles Straw #3 runs to home plate as Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI-double (his 100th career RBI) in the third inning of their MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre on April 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Straw was picked in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (and second with the Blue Jays).

Prior to Toronto, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently 71-71 in 142 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 34-36 in 70 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Myles Straw Sends Out Post During Royals Series

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