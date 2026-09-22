Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brett Bateman Injury During Brutal Orioles Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a soul-crushing defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday afternoon.

After getting up 3-0 in the first inning against the Orioles, Baltimore stormed back for four unanswered runs to win 4-3. Pete Alonso hit two home runs in the contest, which was the catalyst for the Orioles.

During the brutal loss, to add more salt in the wound, the Blue Jays announced a Brett Bateman injury.

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Brett Bateman Leaves Blue Jays-Orioles Game with Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays announced an injury to Brett Bateman during the Orioles game.

Here was what the official X.com account posted:

“UPDATE: OF Brett Bateman was removed from tonight’s game with right hip discomfort. He underwent precautionary x-rays which were negative for a fracture.”

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More on Brett Bateman Injury….

Blue Jays reporter/writer @ShiDavidi noted:

“Brett Bateman grabbed at his right knee after making this sliding grab to end B2. He was done for a while but just slowly walked off the field with Blue Jays manager John Schneider and head trainer Jose Ministral.”

Bateman has batted .311 this season with 2 home runs, 11 RBI, and 48 hits this season in 37 games as a rookie. His OPS+ is 124 over 149 career at-bats.

He’s pretty much been the Blue Jays’ leadoff hitter every day since being recalled a couple of months ago.

With the loss on Monday, the Blue Jays are really up against the odds to make the MLB playoffs, and Bateman’s injury may be the final straw. Toronto is 77-80 with five games left on its schedule.

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