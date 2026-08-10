Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Boston Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are a busy bunch ahead of Game 1 of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Some Blue Jays news regarding George Springer has also emerged on August 10th.
Monday night’s game launches a gauntlet that is the month of August. Toronto will play the Red Sox for four straight nights, followed by the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees again, the Kansas City Royals, and the Seattle Mariners.
Coming out of August still in the middle of a Wild Card position will be nothing less than a miracle.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Ahead of Boston Red Sox Series
Ahead of the first game of the series, the Blue Jays took to social media to announce their starting lineup.
Included in the lineup was Springer.
Springer was held out of the starting lineup for a couple of games. He was available off the bench during the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Springer is a 36-year-old designated hitter and outfielder. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound slugger was originally a first-round draft selection of the Houston Astros.
In 88 games, Springer has 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He was held out of starting the last two games because of shoulder tightness.
Ahead of the game, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported on Max Scherzer’s unique music choice while throwing in the bullpen.
“Top Gun Anthem’ is currently playing in the Blue Jays‘ bullpen while Max Scherzer throws. Great ambiance here at the Dome,” Matheson wrote in the afternoon on Monday, August 10th.
Toronto Blue Jays Lineup For Game 1
Here is the full lineup the Blue Jays announced for Game 1:
- RF: Nathan Lukes
- CF: Brett Bateman
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr
- DH: George Springer
- LF: Jesus Sanchez
- SS: Andres Gimenez
- 3B: Charles McAdoo
- 2B: Josh Smith
- C: Brandon Valenzuela
Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon
Boston Red Sox Lineup Versus Blue Jays
Here is the full lineup that the Red Sox will deploy against the Blue Jays on Monday night.
- SS: Nick Sogard
- CF: Ceddanne Rafaela
- RF: Wilyer Abreu
- 1B: Willson Contreras
- DH: Masataka Yoshida
- 3B: Caleb Durbin
- LF: Jarren Duran
- 2B: Anthony Seigler
- C: Connor Wong
Starting Pitcher: Sonny Gray
Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 7:07 PM Eastern Time.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Boston Red Sox Series