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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Boston Red Sox Series

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Toronto Blue Jays made a decision regarding George Springer before their first of four games against the Boston Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are a busy bunch ahead of Game 1 of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Some Blue Jays news regarding George Springer has also emerged on August 10th.

Monday night’s game launches a gauntlet that is the month of August. Toronto will play the Red Sox for four straight nights, followed by the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees again, the Kansas City Royals, and the Seattle Mariners.

Coming out of August still in the middle of a Wild Card position will be nothing less than a miracle.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Ahead of Boston Red Sox Series

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 14: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after Ernie Clement #22 scores on an RBI-double off the bat of Nathan Lukes #38 in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Ahead of the first game of the series, the Blue Jays took to social media to announce their starting lineup.

Included in the lineup was Springer.

Springer was held out of the starting lineup for a couple of games. He was available off the bench during the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Springer is a 36-year-old designated hitter and outfielder. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound slugger was originally a first-round draft selection of the Houston Astros.

In 88 games, Springer has 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He was held out of starting the last two games because of shoulder tightness.

Ahead of the game, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported on Max Scherzer’s unique music choice while throwing in the bullpen.

Top Gun Anthem’ is currently playing in the Blue Jays‘ bullpen while Max Scherzer throws. Great ambiance here at the Dome,” Matheson wrote in the afternoon on Monday, August 10th.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup For Game 1

Toronto Blue Jays v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 4: Charles McAdoo #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the full lineup the Blue Jays announced for Game 1:

Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon

Boston Red Sox Lineup Versus Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Starting pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Here is the full lineup that the Red Sox will deploy against the Blue Jays on Monday night.

Starting Pitcher: Sonny Gray

Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Boston Red Sox Series

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