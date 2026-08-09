Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starters For 4-Game Boston Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are going head-to-head with the Boston Red Sox, one of the hottest teams in the MLB. Before these two teams clash in the first game of a four-game series, the Blue Jays’ news involved announcing their starting pitchers vs the Red Sox.

They need everyone to dig deep after their extra-innings extravaganza in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays lost the third game after winning Games 1 and 2 by a 5-4 & 7-5 final score, respectively.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Starting Pitchers

Prior to the first pitch of the first game, the Blue Jays and Red Sox announced their starting pitchers for the four-game series.

The Blue Jays have decided to go with Jameson Taillon, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Max Scherzer for their series against Boston.

On the flip side, the Red Sox will turn to Sonny Gray, Patrick Sandoval, Ranger Suarez, and Payton Tolle.

Who is Starting Tonight? Rotation Breakdown for Blue Jays-Red Sox Series

Here is how things will break down for each team’s rotation:

August 10: Sonny Gray vs Jameson Taillon

Sonny Gray vs Jameson Taillon August 11: Patrick Sandoval vs Dylan Cease

Patrick Sandoval vs Dylan Cease August 12: Ranger Suarez vs Jose Soriano

Ranger Suarez vs Jose Soriano August 13: Payton Tolle vs Max Scherzer

Without a doubt, it should be an entertaining series, especially considering that the schedule is heading into the most important part of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays Bullpen vs Boston Red Sox Bullpen

The Blue Jays bullpen is headlined by Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Spencer Miles, Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher, Brendon Little, and newcomer Matt Waldron.

On the other hand, the Red Sox boast a bullpen that consists of closer Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller, Tyron Guerrero, and Jovani Moran.

Of course, the recall of Lazardo Estrada along with the recent waiver claim of Waldron gives some depth to the Blue Jays bullpen.

For this series against the Red Sox, it will be more important than ever for the rotation to go deep into games.

Having played extra innings for the majority of their games in the past week, they could use a seven-inning start from each of their four starters in this series.

To close out August, the Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees twice, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Kansas City Royals, and the Seattle Mariners after the Red Sox.

For Toronto to withstand that kind of schedule, they need every arm they have.

Now, fans will get to see the quality of the Blue Jays’ rotation tested.