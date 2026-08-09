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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starters For 4-Game Boston Red Sox Series

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John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays manager
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Toronto Blue Jays & Boston Red Sox have announced starting pitchers for 4-game series

The Toronto Blue Jays are going head-to-head with the Boston Red Sox, one of the hottest teams in the MLB. Before these two teams clash in the first game of a four-game series, the Blue Jays’ news involved announcing their starting pitchers vs the Red Sox.

They need everyone to dig deep after their extra-innings extravaganza in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays lost the third game after winning Games 1 and 2 by a 5-4 & 7-5 final score, respectively.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Starting Pitchers

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 28: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox exits the game in the eighth inning after allowing one hit and zero runs against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch of the first game, the Blue Jays and Red Sox announced their starting pitchers for the four-game series.

The Blue Jays have decided to go with Jameson Taillon, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Max Scherzer for their series against Boston.

On the flip side, the Red Sox will turn to Sonny Gray, Patrick Sandoval, Ranger Suarez, and Payton Tolle.

Who is Starting Tonight? Rotation Breakdown for Blue Jays-Red Sox Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Here is how things will break down for each team’s rotation:

  • August 10: Sonny Gray vs Jameson Taillon
  • August 11: Patrick Sandoval vs Dylan Cease
  • August 12: Ranger Suarez vs Jose Soriano
  • August 13: Payton Tolle vs Max Scherzer

Without a doubt, it should be an entertaining series, especially considering that the schedule is heading into the most important part of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays Bullpen vs Boston Red Sox Bullpen

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays bullpen is headlined by Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Spencer Miles, Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher, Brendon Little, and newcomer Matt Waldron.

On the other hand, the Red Sox boast a bullpen that consists of closer Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller, Tyron Guerrero, and Jovani Moran.

Of course, the recall of Lazardo Estrada along with the recent waiver claim of Waldron gives some depth to the Blue Jays bullpen.

For this series against the Red Sox, it will be more important than ever for the rotation to go deep into games.

Having played extra innings for the majority of their games in the past week, they could use a seven-inning start from each of their four starters in this series.

To close out August, the Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees twice, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Kansas City Royals, and the Seattle Mariners after the Red Sox.

For Toronto to withstand that kind of schedule, they need every arm they have.

Now, fans will get to see the quality of the Blue Jays’ rotation tested.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starters For 4-Game Boston Red Sox Series

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