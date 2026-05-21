Trey Yesavage Reacts After Striking Aaron Judge Out 3 Times

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage reacted after striking out Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees three times last night.

The Blue Jays won a nail-biter on Wednesday night as they defeated the Yankees 2-1 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York. The game’s start was delayed by two hours due to rain, but that did not stop Yesavage from having another spectacular outing.

In 6 IP, Yesavage only allowed 2 hits and 0 ER. He also struck out 8 Yankees, including 3 strikeouts of Judge, the best hitter in the American League. With the win, Yesavage moved to 2-1 on the season with a minuscule 1.07 ERA, while the Jays improved to 22-27. The Yankees, meanwhile, fell to 30-20.

Trey Yesavage Reacts to 3 Ks on Aaron Judge

Speaking to reporters following the game, Yesavage was asked about striking out Judge three times, and he was very nonchalant about the feat.

“He’s a good player. I try to strike out everybody. I guess it’s an accomplishment to strike him out three times, but I try to do that to everybody,” Yesavage said.

Just 22 years of age, Yesavage is one of the best young starting pitchers in baseball. He made his MLB debut last year and helped the Jays go to the World Series, but his start to this season was delayed due to injuries. Thankfully, he’s healthy now, and the Jays are over the moon that their young ace is back to full health, as he can be a difference maker in the team’s race back to the postseason.

Blue Jays Just 2 GB of Wild Card

Believe it or not, but the Blue Jays are just two games back of the American League’s third Wild Card spot despite a 22-27 record. It just goes to show you how weak the American League has been this year, as you wouldn’t expect a team that is five games under .500 to be so close to a playoff position.

With the Blue Jays getting several of their injured players back to health, including outfielder Nathan Lukes, who recently began a minor-league rehab assignment, Toronto is hoping it can start to get on a roll after a very inconsistent first 49 games of the season. On paper, this is an extremely talented team that should be above .500, but injuries and inconsistent performances, especially from the team’s offense, have led to them having an ugly start to the year.

But with Yesavage back in the team’s rotation, the Blue Jays are well on the right track to getting back to their winning ways. His performance against the Yankees was spectacular, and the fact that he struck out an elite right-handed hitter like Judge three times is just amazing. It just shows you how good Yesavage already is, and at age 22, the sky is the limit for him. He is just getting started in his MLB career, and this is just the tip of the iceberg, so as he continues to gain major-league experience, the rest of the league should be very worried, as Yesavage looks like someone who could be a future Cy Young candidate.