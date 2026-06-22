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Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Update on Max Scherzer’s Status Before Astros Series

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Max Scherzer
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Max Scherzer of the Toronto Blue Jays threw a bullpen today

The Toronto Blue Jays watched starter Max Scherzer hit the IL on June 17.

He was placed on the 15-day IL due to back spasms.

According to Blue Jays beat writer Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (via X), skipper John Schneider provided an update on the veteran arm.

Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Is ‘Feeling Better’

Max Scherzer

GettyToronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer threw a bullpen on Monday

As reported by Bannon, Schneider stated that Scherzer is ‘feeling better’ and threw a bullpen on Monday, June 22.

Scherzer’s latest injury report, as of June 17, states, “Scratched from June 17 start, but optimistic that rest will be all that’s needed.”

His last start took place on June 10 when Toronto faced the Philadelphia Phillies.

This year marks his second year wearing a Blue Jays uniform.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Update on Max Scherzer’s Status Before Astros Series

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