Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Royals Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Tuesday’s matchup, and it includes a change involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Kansas City Royals Series
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after lining into a double play in the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Guerrero will play first base and bat third for Toronto on Tuesday.
In the Blue Jays’ last game (Sunday), Guerrero played first base and hit second in the lineup.
GettyToronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr leaves their August 14th game against the New York Yankees.
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 19: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of the baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 19, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Max Scherzer will start for Toronto tonight. The future Hall of Famer is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 45 innings across 11 starts this year.
Seth Lugo will pitch for Kansas City. The 36-year-old right-hander is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/2 innings across 26 appearances this season.
Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Guerrero has slashed .262/.335/.353 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 117 games this season.
He has easily had the worst season of his career so far this year. In 1,092 career MLB games, Guerrero has slashed .286/.3662/.480 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays are two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 64-68 record.
They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Kansas City Royals Right Now
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 22: Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals congratulates Salvador Perez on his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
The Royals are eight games back of the Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.
They won their last eight games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Royals Series