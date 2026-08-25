Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Tuesday’s matchup, and it includes a change involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Kansas City Royals Series

Guerrero will play first base and bat third for Toronto on Tuesday.

In the Blue Jays’ last game (Sunday), Guerrero played first base and hit second in the lineup.

Here’s the Blue Jays’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Royals’ lineup:

Max Scherzer will start for Toronto tonight. The future Hall of Famer is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 45 innings across 11 starts this year.

Seth Lugo will pitch for Kansas City. The 36-year-old right-hander is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/2 innings across 26 appearances this season.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has slashed .262/.335/.353 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 117 games this season.

He has easily had the worst season of his career so far this year. In 1,092 career MLB games, Guerrero has slashed .286/.3662/.480 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 64-68 record.

They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Kansas City Royals Right Now

The Royals are eight games back of the Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

They won their last eight games.