BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 07: General view of the tarp covering the field as fans wait out a rain delay prior to Game One of the American League Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Monday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. EDT.
The Orioles wrote on X: After discussion with Major League Baseball and the National Weather Service, tonight’s game will start in a delay. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 8:00 p.m. EDT through midnight.
Profinder.app/weather’s Kevin Roth wrote before the delay was announced: A few scattered showers around, a delay or late start (more likely the late start) may be needed, but they will play this game tonight.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Blue Jays-Orioles game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?