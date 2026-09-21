Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Monday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

The Orioles wrote on X: After discussion with Major League Baseball and the National Weather Service, tonight’s game will start in a delay. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Blue Jays-Orioles Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Baltimore as of 5:35 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

5:35 p.m. EDT: Rain

6:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Rain

7:00 p.m. EDT: 59% Showers

8:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 8:00 p.m. EDT through midnight.

Profinder.app/weather’s Kevin Roth wrote before the delay was announced: A few scattered showers around, a delay or late start (more likely the late start) may be needed, but they will play this game tonight.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.