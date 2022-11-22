Brad Keselowski Branches Out With New Racing Challenge

RFK Racing‘s Brad Keselowski is taking on a new challenge during the NASCAR offseason. He will make his first-ever start in the 55th annual Snowball Derby.

The 2012 Cup Series champion announced the news on November 22. He confirmed that he will take on the race in Pensacola, Fla., for the first time and that he will join FURY Race Cars for the event.

“Hey, race fans, Brad Keselowski here,” he said in a Twitter video. “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be running on December 4th in the 55th annual Snowball Derby. So come check us out exclusively on RacingAmerica.com, where you’ll see me in this No. 6 Fr8Auctions Ford.”

The Snowball Derby presents Keselowski with an opportunity to test himself in a different racing atmosphere. He will also have an opportunity to reunite with Tony Eury Sr. and Tony Eury Jr.

Keselowski had both men as his crew chief at different points in his career. Tony Sr. guided him to six Xfinity Series wins in 2008-2009 while they were both with JR Motorsports.

Tony Jr. guided Keselowski during three Cup Series races in 2009. This partnership included a 13th-place run at Kansas Speedway and a 12th-place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Snowball Derby Has a Stacked Entry List

Keselowski is only the latest driver to announce that he will compete in the prestigious race at Five Flags Speedway, the half-mile oval. He will join a stacked entry list that features short-track stars and NASCAR veterans alike.

Brandon Watson and Pro Late Model 2022 champion Luke Fenhaus headline the list as they continue to pursue wins for their respective resumes. They will also battle Bubba Pollard, one of the most accomplished short track stars.

The ranks of NASCAR will be well represented with such names as Josh Berry, William Byron, Derek Kraus, Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, and Noah Gragson. Additionally, defending Snowball Derby winner Chandler Smith will be back in pursuit of another accomplishment.

The Snowball Derby Weekend Features Multiple Days of Racing

The 55th Annual Snowball Derby Presented by Hooters will take place at Five Flags Speedway. The race weekend begins on Thursday, December 1, and runs through Sunday, December 4. There will be several series in action, such as Pro Trucks, Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Outlaw Stocks, and Super Late Models.

There are multiple access options for those wanting to tune in for the prestigious race weekend. A three-day pass for the Racing America pay-per-view is $74.99 while a single-day pass for Friday is $19.99. Friday features Modifieds B-Main and Modifieds of Mayhem 75-lap race. There will also be single-car qualifying for the Snowball Derby.

The action on Thursday is only available to subscribers of the RacingAmerica.tv streaming service, which is $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The single-day pass for Saturday is $29.99. This day includes qualifying for Outlaw, Snowflake 100, and the Snowflake Derby. It also includes the Outlaw B-Main event, the Snowflake 100, and the Outlaw 50.

A single-day pass for the final day of action is $49.99. This pass includes the pre-race show, the 300-lap Snowflake Derby with its stacked entry list, and the post-race show and recap.