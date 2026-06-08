‘We’re All in Your Corner’: Brexton Busch Returns to Instagram for First Time Since Kyle Busch’s Death

Brexton Busch returned to Instagram on Monday — June 8 — for the first time since the death of his father, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, and the response from the racing community was immediate.

The 11-year-old racer shared a video from Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he was back behind the wheel doing what he and his father loved most: racing.

While the post itself focused on Brexton’s latest time at the track, the comments quickly became something much bigger. Fans, racing pages, industry figures, and fellow members of the NASCAR community flooded the post with messages of encouragement, support, and reminders that Kyle Busch’s legacy continues to live on through his son.

Among the first to respond was veteran NASCAR journalist Ronnie Burton, who wrote:

“Keep rocking kid. We’re all in your corner.”

The message quickly became one of many showing just how much support surrounds the Busch family.

Charlotte Motor Speedway also joined the conversation, commenting:

“Go get ’em kid.”

The Dale Car, a popular NASCAR-themed account, simply replied with a series of raised-hands emojis as fans continued pouring into the comment section throughout the day.

For many supporters, the post represented far more than another update from one of NASCAR’s most recognizable young racers. It was Brexton’s first public Instagram post since the loss of his father, a moment that resonated across the sport.

NASCAR fans send emotional messages to Brexton Busch

As the comments continued to grow, many fans shared heartfelt messages directed at Brexton and his family.

One fan wrote:

“Brexton, I hope you know the whole racing community is behind you. Keep wheeling.”

Another added:

“Whether in the stands or in your heart, you’ve got an entire racing community in your corner buddy! Go take a bow for your dad.”

Others focused on the future they believe lies ahead for the young racer.

“I hope you make it all the way to the top and become a legendary driver, we will be rooting for you all the way.”

Another supporter wrote:

“You got this Brex!! We all have your back every step of the way.”

Several fans referenced Kyle Busch directly, expressing confidence that he would be proud of what his son is accomplishing.

“Ohhhh how your dad is a proud man.”

Another wrote:

“You got this Brexton definitely pulling you and your family and I know you’re gonna make your dad proud.”

The overwhelming response highlighted something that has become increasingly clear in the weeks since Kyle Busch’s passing: the NASCAR community has embraced Brexton as one of its own.

Kyle Busch’s legacy continues through Brexton

Long before he became one of the most recognizable young names in grassroots racing, Brexton Busch was already a familiar face to NASCAR fans.

Whether celebrating victories with his father in Victory Lane, appearing at race weekends across the country, or building his own racing résumé in karting and dirt competition, Brexton has grown up around the sport.

That visibility has only strengthened the connection many fans feel toward him today.

Monday’s Instagram post was a reminder that while the NASCAR world continues to mourn Kyle Busch, it is also rallying around the next generation of the Busch family.

For Brexton, it was a simple racing update.

For thousands of fans, it became an opportunity to remind him that he is not facing the road ahead alone.

As one fan put it:

“We’re all in your corner.”