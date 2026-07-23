NASCAR Brickyard 400 Weekend Entry List Shake-Up: Five Drivers Out, Five Replacements Confirmed

The NASCAR national series heads to Indianapolis for one of the biggest weekends on the calendar, but several familiar names from last weekend’s Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway won’t be back behind the wheel.

Five drivers who made one-off or limited appearances in North Carolina have been replaced as teams return to their planned driver rotations for Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, part of Brickyard 400 weekend.

Here’s a look at every confirmed driver change.

Chase Elliott replaced by Connor Mosack

After making his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start since 2023, Chase Elliott will hand the No. 7 Chevrolet back to Connor Mosack.

Elliott stepped into the Spire Motorsports entry at North Wilkesboro following the death of Kyle Busch, who had originally been scheduled to drive the truck before his passing on May 21. Elliott rewarded the team with a solid seventh-place finish.

For Indianapolis, Mosack resumes driving duties in the No. 7 Chevrolet. The 26-year-old has competed in six of the team’s first 15 Truck Series races this season, with a best finish of fifth at Darlington Raceway in March.

Spire Motorsports has not yet announced who will drive the truck in its remaining unconfirmed races later this season.

Christopher Bell replaced by Mike Christopher Jr.

Christopher Bell’s expanded Truck Series schedule with Halmar Friesen Racing also pauses after North Wilkesboro.

Bell returned to the No. 62 Toyota for his fifth Truck Series start of the season and finished 15th, his lowest finish of the year after previously recording four top-10 finishes, including a victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Mike Christopher Jr. will take over the No. 62 Toyota this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Christopher previously substituted for Bell earlier this season at Rockingham Speedway, where he finished 23rd.

Halmar Friesen Racing has not yet confirmed its driver lineup for the No. 62 Toyota in the remaining races Bell will not contest this season.

Carson Hocevar replaced by Nick Sanchez

Carson Hocevar’s Truck Series schedule also returns to its regular rotation this weekend.

Hocevar made his eighth Truck Series start of the season at North Wilkesboro in the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. A late flat tire dropped him to a 27th-place finish after he had been running inside the top 10.

Nick Sanchez will climb back into the No. 77 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.

Sanchez opened the 2026 season as a full-time Truck Series driver for AM Racing before the organization unexpectedly shut down after just one full season. Since then, he has competed in select races for Peterson Racing.

Beyond this weekend, Spire Motorsports has not announced additional drivers for the No. 77 Chevrolet’s remaining unconfirmed races.

Corey Heim replaced by Harrison Burton

Corey Heim’s latest appearance in the No. 5 Toyota for TRICON Garage also came to an end at North Wilkesboro.

The reigning Truck Series champion returned for just his second Truck start of the season and finished ninth after qualifying on the front row.

Harrison Burton will take over the No. 5 Toyota this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The start will be Burton’s first Truck Series appearance of the 2026 season. He returned to Toyota for the first time since 2021 this year as a full-time driver for Sam Hunt Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Ryan Newman replaced by Conor Daly

One of the weekend’s biggest storylines came when Ryan Newman made his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start since 2018.

Driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram, the veteran finished 24th at North Wilkesboro in his first Truck Series race in nearly eight years.

Kaulig Racing will return to its planned rotation this weekend, with Indianapolis native Conor Daly taking over the No. 25 Ram.

Daly has made select Truck Series starts since 2024 and recorded a career-best 17th-place finish at Kansas Speedway earlier this season. He’ll now make his second Truck Series start of 2026 in front of a hometown crowd during Brickyard 400 weekend.

With these five changes finalized, the Truck Series entry list returns largely to its planned rotation as NASCAR’s national series split action between Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway.