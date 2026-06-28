‘It’s So Easy to Get Them Riled Up’: Carson Hocevar Loves Playing NASCAR’s Villain

Less than 24 hours after qualifying on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Carson Hocevar made one thing perfectly clear.

He knows exactly how people view him.

The Spire Motorsports driver has become one of NASCAR’s most polarizing personalities, both for his aggressive driving style and his unapologetic social media presence. While some drivers have questioned his maturity in recent weeks, Hocevar says he isn’t bothered by the criticism. In fact, he enjoys it.

Speaking with reporters before Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, Hocevar explained why he has no plans to change his personality.

Carson Hocevar Says It’s Easy to Get Other Drivers ‘Riled Up’

When asked about his social media habits and the reaction they generate, Hocevar smiled and admitted he knows exactly what he’s doing.

“Yea I think some of these guys take things way too seriously.”

He then explained that his approach is simply to enjoy himself.

“I like to have fun.”

Moments later came the quote that perfectly summed up his mindset.

“It’s so easy to get them riled up. I just get to race how I wanna race. Live how I wanna live. Yea I love everything about it.”

Hocevar added that he now has complete control over his online presence.

“Now I get to run my own social media and nobody complains.”

The comments fit the public persona Hocevar has developed during the 2026 season. Whether it’s his aggressive driving, playful online posts or willingness to lean into criticism, the 23-year-old has become one of NASCAR’s biggest conversation starters.

Hocevar’s Sonoma Post Came After Kyle Larson’s Comments

Hocevar’s remarks also came just days after Kyle Larson offered a candid assessment of the young Spire Motorsports driver.

Appearing on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Larson praised Hocevar’s talent behind the wheel but questioned his maturity away from the racetrack, saying he sometimes acts “like he’s eight years old.”

Larson also predicted Hocevar could become one of NASCAR’s top drivers if he reins in some of his aggression.

After qualifying second for Sunday’s race at Sonoma, Hocevar appeared to have some fun with those comments.

Sharing Spire Motorsports’ qualifying graphic on X, he joked:

“they fr let an 8 year old qualify on the front row 🤯”

Whether the post was directed specifically at Larson or simply embraced the narrative surrounding him, it aligned perfectly with Hocevar’s own explanation that he enjoys getting competitors and fans “riled up.”

His speed on Saturday backed up the confidence.

Hocevar qualified second, just 0.024 seconds behind Ty Gibbs, giving Spire Motorsports a front-row starting spot for one of the season’s premier road course events.

Love him or hate him, Hocevar seems perfectly comfortable embracing the role of NASCAR’s villain, and based on his own words, that’s exactly how he likes it.