ARCA Driver Daniel Dye Arrested on Felony Battery Charge

ARCA Menards Series driver Daniel Dye was arrested on April 26 after an incident at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Fla. He faces a charge of felony battery, which carries a potential maximum penalty of five years in prison.

According to Volusia County Corrections, Authorities arrested Dye on April 26 at 5 p.m. ET. He was released on a $2,500 bond at 8:44 p.m. Kicking the Tire obtained a copy of the charging affidavit, which said that the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. ET. Dye’s classmate alleged that he “came up to him on his left side” and began “grinding and dancing with his groin (pelvic area) by his head and face.” The classmate alleged that he attempted to push Dye away multiple times before being punched in the groin.

“It should be noted that [the victim] stated that he fell to the ground in pain and that he was able to go to the bathroom area and during that time the school bell rang for class to be over,” the affidavit said. “[The victim] stated that he had a large bruise and his scrotum was swollen. V1 stated that he was able to drive home and get his father and went to the Hospital. [The victim] stated that he was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle and was referred to an Urologist.”

The ARCA Menards Series Suspended Dye

Following the arrest, the ARCA Menards Series officials released a statement. They announced that the GMS Racing driver had received an indefinite suspension for violating series rules.

“Daniel Dye has been suspended indefinitely from ARCA competition for a violation of the 2022 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1.E.2, a behavioral penalty which references ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines,” a release from the series stated.

The specific section of the ARCA Rulebook states that: “Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in ARCA’s judgement necessitate action. ARCA will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Dye’s attorney released a statement. He said that the school is not taking action after the incident, which he referred to as a game. The attorney stated that his client will be completely exonerated.

Dye is Second in the Championship Standings

The 18-year-old is currently in his first full-time season with GMS Racing. He drives the No. 43 Chevrolet, and he is second overall in the championship standings behind Rajah Caruth by a deficit of one point.

Dye, who made six starts during the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season has two top-five finishes in three starts. He began the year with a third-place finish at Daytona International Speedway and then added a runner-up behind David Gilliland Racing’s Taylor Gray at Phoenix Raceway. His most recent start resulted in a 17th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dye has one career victory in the ARCA Menards Series. He won the pole at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in 2021 and led 198 of the scheduled 200 laps. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs finished second while Venturini Motorsports’ Corey Heim finished third overall.

