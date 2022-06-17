DGM Racing Reunites With Veteran Driver for Road Course Race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Road America on July 2 as the drivers battle on the road course. DGM Racing will reunite with a veteran driver in Dexter Bean as he competes in his home state.

DGM Racing announced the news on June 17 with a press release. The team said that Bean will carry the logos of IUOE Local 139 on the Chevrolet Camaro, which will be a reference to his 10-year membership in the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 139. He will make his third career start at Road America while trying to surpass his 26th-place finish from the 2017 season.

🏁🚧🦺Driver Lineup Alert: @DexBean returns to the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series in his home state of WI! @IUOELocal139 joining forces with Bean for his season debut at @roadamerica. 🦺🚧🏁

🔗Full Release: https://t.co/IsQyUDmqt3 pic.twitter.com/lUPzxjmfr5 — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) June 17, 2022

“I’m a third-generation member of the IUOE Local 139,” Bean said in a press release. “Combined with my father, David Bean, and grandfather, Richard Bean, we have over 108 years of membership. Construction is our family tradition. On any given weekday I can usually be found in a machine, so being able to combine racing and my daily life in construction makes this car and partnership with IUOE Local 139 very sentimental to me. It’s truly an honor to represent them.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Bean Has Made Numerous Starts for DGM Racing

The race at Road America will be Bean’s 31st career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has made 29 of these starts with DGM Racing, but he has dealt with some mechanical issues that ended several races early.

Bean has 14 DNFs in his 29 starts, but he has also posted some top-20 finishes while running a part-time schedule. He finished 16th overall at Kansas Speedway in 2020 and 17th at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2021.

Bean’s best outing in the Xfinity Series nearly resulted in a top-10 finish. He took over the No. 91 Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway, and he started 20th overall. Bean avoided eight incidents that brought out the caution, and he ended the day 11th overall. This was the best performance among the DGM Racing drivers considering that Alex Labbe finished 17th overall and Josh Williams finished 34th after a crash.

Bean will now have another opportunity to turn in a strong performance for DGM Racing. He will return to the organization at a road course where he has previous experience, and he will put a sponsor close to him on display.

“Internal combustion engines, horsepower, and the skill to control them are all part of an operating engineer’s everyday life. So naturally, a great amount of our members love to follow the NASCAR Circuit,” said Terry McGowan, President/Business Manager of Local 139. “That is why we are proud to announce our sponsorship of one of our very own who displays these very skills on the track. Brother Dexter Bean, a third-generation member, will now carry the logo of the Operating Engineers Local 139 on the track, and it will instill pride in each and every fellow member who sees his machine and his skill on display for all!”

DGM Racing Used a Different Lineup at Another Road Course

DGM Racing and owner Mario Gosselin have relied on a variety of drivers in recent years, especially at the road courses on the Xfinity Series schedule. This includes the trip to Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

The lineup featured some different drivers. Labbe was in control of the No. 36 as usual, but Preston Pardus took over the No. 91 from regular driver Mason Massey. He finished 14th after qualifying seventh overall.

The No. 92 Chevrolet, for comparison, had Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain as the primary driver. The Cup Series regular qualified second overall while making a one-off start to gain experience, and he led 14 total laps.

Chastain was running in contention for the win during the final stage, but an unexpected issue disrupted his afternoon. Contact from Landon Cassill sent him spinning into Turn 2, which knocked him out of position. AJ Allmendinger went on to win while Austin Hill finished second.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Eyeing More Changes for Race Weekends