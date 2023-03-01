Jeb Burton Reunites With Longtime Partner

When Jeb Burton heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he will reunite with a longtime partner. He will have Alsco Uniforms back as his primary partner as part of a multi-race deal.

Burton and Alsco Uniforms announced the news on February 28 before the NASCAR weekend in Nevada. The company will return for the 2023 season, and it will support Burton for five events, starting with the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 4 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Alsco will also serve as Burton’s primary partner for the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, Texas Motor Speedway on September 23, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14.

“Alsco Uniforms has been a great partner of mine for years. I am so grateful for the impact they have had on my career,” Burton said in a press release. “I am excited to have them back. We have had great success together on and off the track. It has been a lot of fun finding them business through my network of companies.”

Burton Has Worked With Alsco in Multiple Series

The reunion with Alsco Uniforms takes place with a new team. Burton now drives full-time for Jordan Anderson Racing after one-year stints with Kaulig Racing and Our Motorsports.

“I’m really honored to have Alsco Uniforms join our JAR Bommarito Autosport team with their continued support of Jeb Burton behind the wheel of our 27 Camaro for the 2023 season.” said team president Jordan Anderson.

“Alsco Uniforms, much like our race shop, keeps your workplace looking good with a variety of quality services and products – and we are proud to represent their entire family of employees and brand on and off the track.”

Burton has put the Alsco colors on display at a variety of tracks around the country. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is atop the list, but he has also competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

This partnership also extended to the Craftsman Truck Series and a limited run with Niece Motorsports. Alsco and State Water Heaters shared a primary partnership on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for four races. A pair of ninth-place finishes headlined the limited run.

Burton Makes His Sixth Xfinity Series Start at LVMS

The Virginia native has spent several years competing across the three national NASCAR series, which has included five Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with three different teams.

Burton’s debut at the Nevada track took place in 2016. He joined Richard Petty Motorsports and drove the No. 43 to a 17th-place finish. Burton then made two starts in 2021 with Kaulig Racing and two more in 2022 with Our Motorsports.

Burton posted three top-20 finishes and one top-10 in his other starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The lone exception was a 36th-place finish in 2021 due to a crash.

Burton now makes his sixth Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he will reunite with Alsco Uniforms while doing so. He will also continue to pursue his first top-10 finish with Jordan Anderson Racing after finishing in 11th place at Daytona International Speedway and 22nd place at Auto Club Speedway.