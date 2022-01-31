Joey Logano Sets Date for Primary Scheme Reveal

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion is about to show off his primary scheme for the majority of the 2022 season. Joey Logano has set a reveal date for the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Gen 7 Ford Mustang.

Logano’s primary partner teased the big reveal on Monday, January 31, with a video. Highlights from the veteran driver’s career played as he drove to the shop in his Ford Bronco. Logano went to pull off the tarp covering his Team Penske Ford Mustang before the screen changed to show the date of February 2, 2022, a reference to his entry number.

As his primary partner, Shell-Pennzoil will be on the No. 22 Ford for the majority of the season. This new scheme will be the one that Logano uses while fighting for a return to the playoffs, and potentially, the championship four.

Logano used a Shell-Pennzoil scheme for 28 of the 36 races during the 2021 Cup Series season, including his win in the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race. The two trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, for comparison, only had Pennzoil as the primary partner.

Logano will showcase the new Shell-Pennzoil Ford scheme while also breaking out a new firesuit. He revealed on January 13 that one of his firesuits will feature a yellow and white color scheme instead of the traditional red and yellow. Though this firesuit only features the Pennzoil logo, which will likely show up at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway races.

Logano Has Achieved a Considerable Amount With Shell-Pennzoil

The driver of the No. 22 has worked with Shell-Pennzoil throughout his entire tenure with Team Penske. He first joined forces with the company in 2013, resulting in 18 top-10 finishes, 10 top-fives, and a win at Michigan International Speedway. Logano added a third-place finish with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Logano has reached Victory Lane 25 times since moving to Team Penske. Every single win has featured either Pennzoil or Shell-Pennzoil on the No. 22 Ford, including the 2015 Daytona 500 when he held off both Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Along with more than two dozen wins, Logano and Shell-Pennzoil have celebrated the biggest achievement in the NASCAR Cup Series. They partnered in 2018 for three wins, including the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This victory ensured that Logano would win the Cup Series championship over Martin Truex Jr., Harvick, and Kyle Busch.

Logano Already Revealed 2 Primary Schemes for 2022

The upcoming reveal of the Shell-Pennzoil scheme continues an offseason of announcements by Logano and Team Penske. The veteran driver also showcased the two AAA schemes that he will use during the 2022 season.

The announcement took place on December 22. Team Penske tweeted out photos of the red, white, and blue schemes that show up for races at Auto Club Speedway on February 27 and Texas Motor Speedway on September 25.

Both schemes had the same color layouts, but there were noticeable differences based on location. The Texas Motor Speedway scheme simply had AAA insurance logos on the hood and the sides. The Auto Club Speedway scheme had the AAA Automobile Club of Southern California’s logo on the hood and on the sides.

READ NEXT: DGM Racing Reveals Its Newest Driver