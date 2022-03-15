Live Fast Motorsports Reunites With Key Primary for Atlanta

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford Mustang has a new look for the first Atlanta Motor Speedway Cup Series race of the year. BJ McLeod will have CELSIUS Fitness Drinks as his primary partner for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20 (3 p.m. ET, FOX).

Live Fast Motorsports announced the news on March 15 and provided the first look at the No. 78 Ford. The white stock star features large CELSIUS logos and splashes of orange, fitting with the company’s color scheme. There are also associate partner logos for QuikTrip on the rear fenders.

“Our Live Fast Motorsport’s team couldn’t be more enthused about this second-year partnership and Celsius-themed paint scheme for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500,” said Matt Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, in a statement. “On hot long race weekends, Celsius always provides the refreshing taste and stable energy that our team needs to stay hydrated and succeed on the track. That’s why our team’s cooler is always stacked with various flavors on race weekends. It’s the perfect pick-me up and even friendly to my low-carb lifestyle.”

Live Fast Motorsports Has Highlighted 4 Different Partners in 4 Races

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will continue an early trend from the 2022 season. Live Fast Motorsports has showcased multiple partners during the four points-paying races and the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The team started with Minnesota-based SkyView Partners as the primary partner for the Clash weekend before joining forces with Motorsport Games and “NASCAR 21: Ignition” for the Daytona 500. Live Fast Motorsports rounded out the early portion of the schedule with Pala Casino, Filtertime, and Premier Business Investments.

Live Fast Motorsports will now debut another scheme while taking on the new version of Atlanta Motor Speedway. McLeod will showcase the scheme during practice and qualifying before facing off with 36 other drivers, including Greg Biffle.

McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports previously partnered with CELSIUS during the 2021 season. The team highlighted the company during the first trip to Kansas Speedway, the Buschy McBusch Race 400 that Kyle Busch won.

Another Cup Series Driver Recently Joined CELSIUS

The fitness drink company has continued to expand its presence in NASCAR in recent years. CELSIUS joined forces with Kaulig Racing in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series before also inking a deal with RFK Racing.

Michael McDowell, the winner of the 2021 Daytona 500, is the latest driver to join the fold. He announced his partnership prior to the 2022 Daytona 500 and explained that he had been a longtime supporter of CELSIUS before finally calling the company up and kicking off the partnership.

“Timing is important, and that’s really what it came down to is, right now is the right time before the season starts with a lot of momentum going into Daytona 500,” McDowell told Heavy ahead of the 2022 Daytona 500. “But with this Next Gen car, it’s really cool to see new brands come into our sport.

“And then just for me, I think that even though I’ve been in the sport a long time, I’m at my prime. It’s the best I’ve ever been, the most prepared I’ve ever been, the best program, the best team I’ve ever been with. I think we’re gonna shine this year with this Next Gen car.”

