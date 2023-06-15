NBC Sports Sets Streaming Schedule for 2023 NASCAR Races

Starting on June 24-25, NBC Sports will be the main broadcast partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series races. This schedule will include a select number of races that simultaneously stream on the Peacock app.

According to a release from NBC Sports, there will be seven races that will air on both TV and Peacock. The Xfinity Series list includes Road America on July 29, Michigan International Speedway on August 5, Kansas Speedway on September 9, and the Charlotte Roval on October 7.

The Cup Series schedule includes three major events. The July 2 Chicago Street Race will be the first to simultaneously stream on Peacock. The August 26 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway will be the second. The November 5 Cup Series championship race will be the final event that airs on both NBC and Peacock.

The streaming races will be available to Peacock subscribers. There are two main options. Premium is $4.99 USD per month, and it includes films, original content, live sports and events, NBC shows, Bravo shows, and more than 50 “always-on channels.”

The Premium Plus plan, which runs $9.99 USD per month, adds the ability to download select titles for offline viewing. This plan also removes ads for the majority of content while adding in 24/7 coverage of local NBC channels.

NBC Sports Previously Streamed a limited Number of Races on Peacock

NBC Sports has used Peacock as a key addition to the lineup since the app’s official launch in 2020. This platform has become the home of numerous motorsports events, as well as post-race coverage.

The 2022 season, in particular, saw Peacock simultaneously streaming select races on the NASCAR schedule. This includes the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, the Round of Eight elimination race at Martinsville Speedway, and the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Peacock also served as the home of post-race interviews and analysis. This was beneficial on the occasions when the races went long due to cautions, rain delays, and other hurdles.

Instead of just shutting down the coverage, the NBC Sports reporters could continue talking to drivers while viewers switched over to the Peacock app.

The Playoff Schedule Includes Several Races on NBC

As was the case during the 2022 season, NBC and USA Network will share coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. For example, 15 Xfinity Series races will air on USA while the other four will be on NBC and Peacock.

The Cup Series schedule has a heavy dose of USA Network early. The first two races of the NBC Sports schedule will air on NBC and then the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will air on USA.

10 of the first 13 races will air on USA Network, but there will be a significant switch for the second race of the Round of 12. The playoff round will begin with the Texas Motor Speedway race on USA Network, but the Talladega Superspeedway race will air on NBC.

The main channel will then provide coverage for the rest of the playoff races on the Cup Series schedule. This includes the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.