Our Motorsports Takes New Driver Approach for 2023

Our Motorsports is taking a new approach for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series after running three full-time entries in 2022. The team will have one full-time car and one part-time entry with multiple drivers.

Our Motorsports announced the news just after midnight on February 12. The team issued a press release and revealed that veteran David Starr will join the organization for the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway and other select races. He will drive the No. 02 Chevrolet while Fox News’ Bret Baier of “Special Report” and Boulevard serve as his primary partners for the season-opening race.

The No. 02 will be the full-time entry for Our Motorsports during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The No. 23, which Anthony Alfredo drove in 2022, will be a part-time entry with a rotating lineup of drivers. Our Motorsports also announced that the team will run SHR and RCR chassis with engines provided by ECR.

Starr Makes His Our Motorsports Debut

Starr has suited up for a variety of teams across the three national series since the 1998 season when he made his Craftsman Truck Series debut. He has made a combined 587 starts while securing four career wins, all in the Truck Series.

Starr’s Xfinity Series career, in particular, has featured the veteran driving for MBM Motorsports, TriStar Motorsports, RSS Racing, BJ McLeod Motorsports, Jimmy Means Racing, and multiple other organizations while delivering three top-10 finishes and one top-five. Now, he will join a new organization for his part-time schedule.

“After 25 years in the sport, I am so honored to still get the opportunity to run in one of NASCAR’s top series. Since I was a young boy, this has been a dream of mine and it is awesome to still be living out this dream,” Starr said in a press release. That burning desire to race, compete, and win is still alive for me, and I would like to continue to race as long as I can.

“I am over the top excited to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity series another year. I would like to thank Our Motorsports, Vic Reynolds, Chris, and Mary Our for giving me this opportunity. A huge thank you to Bret Baier for partnering with us for another season. I am so grateful for all the fans, race teams, and companies who have supported and believed in me throughout the years.

Our Motorsports Will Turn the Page After 2022

Our Motorsports primarily focused on one entry with Brett Moffitt as the driver since joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020. However, the situation changed for 2022 as Our Motorsports announced big plans.

The Xfinity Series team expanded to three full-time entries for the 2022 season. Moffitt was supposed to be the driver of the No. 02 for the 33-race schedule, but he and the team parted ways after 20 starts. Brandon Brown, Sage Karam, Ty Dillon, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins all made limited starts while sharing the No. 02 after Moffitt’s departure from the team.

Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo both spent one season with Our Motorsports while driving the No. 27 and No. 23 entries full-time, respectively. Though they have since secured opportunities with Jordan Anderson Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports.

This group of drivers set out to deliver playoff appearances. Instead, they combined for nine top-10 finishes and one top-five. Alfredo had the best performance as he finished fifth at Auto Club Speedway. Crashes and other issues also led to several DNFs.

“Everybody thought we were out. We are not by any means,” said Vic Reynolds, team co-owner. “Now, we are going to show up to Daytona ready to win and every week thereafter. David is the perfect fit for what we are trying to build. We learned very valuable lessons, both professionally and personally last year.

“The program that we are building is based on those lessons. It is going to take time, precision, and steady execution. David brings much more to us than his proven driving talent. You see, David brings something else to us here that is being overlooked and we like that. We would rather show what that is than put it in a press release.”