Ryan Blaney Wins Pole as Team Penske Sweeps Atlanta Front Row

Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race after earning the pole during qualifying Saturday at EchoPark Speedway.

The Team Penske driver laid down the fastest lap of the session, while teammate Joey Logano locked up the outside of the front row to complete a Penske sweep. It marks another strong qualifying performance for the organization as both former Cup Series champions put themselves in prime position for the opening laps of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Kyle Larson qualified third for Hendrick Motorsports, giving Chevrolet its highest-starting driver after Team Penske locked out the front row. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon qualified fourth in one of his strongest single-lap performances of the season. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five, giving Spire Motorsports another solid starting spot on a drafting-style track where track position can prove crucial.

The Hendrick Motorsports quartet all sit inside the top 20, led by Larson in third. Alex Bowman qualified sixth, Chase Elliott will start seventh in his home race, and William Byron secured the 17th starting position after advancing through the opening round of qualifying.

Team Penske continued to show its speed throughout the session beyond the front row. Austin Cindric qualified eighth, putting all three Penske Fords inside the top eight. Ross Chastain will start ninth for Trackhouse Racing, while RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.

Top 10 Starting Lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race

Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Kyle Larson Austin Dillon Daniel Suárez Alex Bowman Chase Elliott Austin Cindric Ross Chastain Brad Keselowski

The remainder of the top 20 includes Chris Buescher in 11th, Carson Hocevar in 12th, Tyler Reddick in 13th, Bubba Wallace in 14th, Ty Gibbs in 15th, AJ Allmendinger in 16th, William Byron in 17th, Ryan Preece in 18th, Chase Briscoe in 19th and Zane Smith in 20th.

With the starting lineup now set, Blaney will look to convert his pole-winning speed into a victory Sunday as Team Penske chases another superspeedway triumph. The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is scheduled for Sunday night at EchoPark Speedway, where drafting strategy, late-race cautions and multi-car packs have historically created some of the most unpredictable finishes on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.