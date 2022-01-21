Spencer Boyd Lands New Partner, Celebrates With Tattoo

The driver of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado has secured a new partner and made an interesting decision. Spencer Boyd will work with Derm Dude for three races, and he will celebrate the partnership by getting a tattoo of a NASCAR win sticker.

The driver announced the news on January 20 and confirmed that the men’s grooming brand focusing on “Beard, Body, and Tattoo” will serve as the primary partner for three races on the 2022 Camping World Truck Series schedule. Derm Dude will also join the No. 12 team as an associate partner for seven races. He showed off the black, gold, and white Chevrolet Silverado, which features massive Derm Dude logos in multiple areas.

“We’ve got some awesome things planned with this partnership,” Boyd said in a press release. “I’ve already got the beard. I’m always working out my body. So, the last piece of the puzzle is a tattoo. That’s right, I’m getting a tattoo of a NASCAR win sticker to commemorate my first win and Derm Dude is going to be there documenting it. Add to that a killer paint scheme at some amazing race tracks and we’ve got the formula for a really fun season with Derm Dude.”

Spencer Boyd’s win took place at Talladega Superspeedway on October 12, 2019. He initially finished in the runner-up position behind Johnny Sauter. However, the sanctioning body penalized Sauter for forcing Riley Herbst below the yellow line, dropping him to the 14th position, and awarding Boyd the win.

Derm Dude Will Debut During a Texas Race

The press release provided two of the races featuring a Derm Dude scheme. The brand will first make its debut during the Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

Derm Dude will return to the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado for the May 27 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The brand will unveil a special, commemorative scheme for Boyd’s entry as part of the Memorial Day Weekend festivities.

“Derm Dude, ‘Hit the jackpot’ teaming up with Spencer Boyd,” said Derm Dude ‘Chief Dude Officer’ Drew Plotkin in a statement. “Everything about Spencer and the NASCAR Truck Series speaks to the heart and soul of the Derm Dude brand. We’re not your typical corporate sponsors from Wall Street. The streets where we feel most at home are Route 66, The Badlands, and Pacific Coast Highway.

“Initially, we developed Derm Dude to make our own tattoos look newer and brighter and our beards fuller and softer. Now, Derm Dude has over 30 products and counting, including our scented line of 3-in-1 PowerWash, all-natural bar soaps, hair care and just about every part of the Dude Body imaginable.”

Derm Dude Joins Another New Partner in 2022

The deal with Derm Dude is the second announced by Boyd. He also added RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires as an anchor partner for the 2022 Truck Series season.

According to a January 13 announcement from Boyd, RimTyme will take over the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports entry for seven of the races in 2022. The company will also serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the season.

Along with showcasing a RimTyme scheme at several races in 2022, Boyd will take part in some meet and greet sessions with his new anchor partner. He will head to multiple RimTyme locations with the No. 12 Chevrolet. Boyd will also kick off the season with a weekend at a Sunoco station across from Daytona International Speedway. He will sign autographs and meet NASCAR fans.

