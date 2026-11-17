There is no question that Dyson Daniels is one of the best defenders in the league. He guards every team’s best players, and his reaction time and hand quickness are some of the best in the league. StatMuse reported that Daniels currently leads the league with 40 steals. The next closest player to him is Matisse Thybulle with 31 steals. Daniels has been really impressive on the defensive end.

Dyson Daniels Defensive Ability

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 13: Tre Jones #30 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball as Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks defends during the second half of the Emirates NBA Cup game at the United Center on November 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Daniels isn’t a very good offensive player, but he makes up for it with his defensive impact. He harasses every team’s best player and makes things tough on opposing teams. He is a player that you can not get careless dribbling or passing against, or it could be going the other way for two points. Daniels quickness and reaction speed help deflect passes.

His defensive IQ is one of the highest in the league. He is able to predict where a player is going to be and beat them to the spot. Daniels is also a bigger and stronger guard at 6’7 so it makes it harder for opposing guards to get by him or go through him. He has been one of the most impressive defensive players over the last couple of years.

Possible Defensive Player of the Year Award?

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball in front of Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In a league that has Victor Wembanyama in it, it becomes tough for anyone else to win Defensive Player of the Year. Daniels, however, is a name that should be mentioned in that list. Every night he guards teams’ best players and constantly hounds the best guards in the league. He averages 2.9 steals, which isn’t easy to do consistently.

Daniels has 40 steals through the first 14 games. He has proven to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. Daniels guards every team’s best player and doesn’t take plays off. People like watching a lot of players’ offensive game, but with Daniels, his defense is a joy to watch.