Dyson Daniels Joins Scottie Pippen in Rare NBA Feat

Dyson Daniels has been doing everything for the Atlanta Hawks so far this season. Through 11 games, Daniels has 108 points, 79 rebounds, 60 assists, and 32 steals. Brett Siegel reported that Daniels is the first player since Scottie Pippen in 1994 to tally 100+ points, 75+ rebounds, 50+ assists, and 30+ steals through the first 11 games. This is an incredible feat and shows how much Daniels has improved over the years.

Dyson Daniels Does A Bit of Everything

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Daniels has been a solid two-way player for the Hawks since getting him. He has always been a great defender with a poor offense. Now he is showing improvement on the offensive side. He is still not a good three-point shooter, shooting just 6.7% on 1.5 attempts per game. However, his driving ability got better, and his ability to find the open guy improved. A lot of his points are also created by himself off of steals, leading to fast breaks or putbacks off of missed shots.

Daniels has been a valuable piece for the Hawks as they continue to play solid basketball. He guards the best players and, on offense, can move without the ball. He is averaging 2.6 steals per game, constantly being a pest to opposing team guards and forwards. Daniels is a versatile defender and can switch on every screen, sometimes having to switch onto a center.

Joining Scottie Pippen in Rare Feat

Getty Scottie Pippen #33, Small Forward for the Chicago Bulls in motion dribbling the basketball downcourt during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on 30th January 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States. The Denver Nuggets won the game 109 – 102. (Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty Images)

Daniels is in good company with this accomplishment. It shows how versatile and good he has been for the Hawks, considering that no one else has had these numbers through the first 11 games since Pippen. This is a rare feat that shows how hard Daniels works and what he means to Atlanta. He’s a player who doesn’t have to score in order to contribute to the team. Daniels is a rare type of player to have.

Teams play way off of Daniels, and he is still effective. He crashes the glass on offense too, averaging 3.4 offensive rebounds per game. That’s almost four second chances that the Hawks get to score. He does a lot of the dirty work and doesn’t need to put up crazy numbers to contribute. First, since Pippen, these numbers are an amazing thing for Daniels.

Not many players are able to affect a game without scoring the way that Daniels does. He is a rare player and is one of the reasons Atlanta is able to win games. Daniels takes on the challenge of guarding every team’s best player and causing havoc for opposing teams. Atlanta values him, and he is a big component of what they are able to do this season.