Trae Young’s Scoreless Night Stuns Wizards

Trae Young might have had the worst game of his career in the Wizards’ 147-119 loss to the Houston Rockets. It was a game in which Young didn’t score a single point as Washington got blown out. This was the first time that Young has ever gone scoreless in a game in his NBA career. The Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the league, but Young not scoring a single point comes as a surprise.

Trae Young’s Rough Night

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Hoop Central reported that Young only attempted five shots on the night and only three from beyond the arc. That is unlike him, who has always been a high-volume shooter. He has also been a player who gets to the free-throw line a lot, and in this game did not shoot a single free throw. This was a rough night for the Wizards star guard that is very unexpected.

Young at this point in the season has been very up and down. He has had his struggles so far and looks like a shell of his former self. At the same time, he is trying to adjust his play style to this new team that has a lot of ball-dominant players on it. What we do know is that Young is the type of player to bounce back and have a good game next.

What’s Next For the Star Guard

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Look for Young to bounce back and have a good game. This bad game doesn’t define him or diminish the player that he is. He has been one of the best guards since he got to the league. Young is playing with a team that is still trying to find an identity and is improving. Without a doubt, he will be more aggressive in the next game and look for his shots. Only shooting five times in a game is not like him.

This is a Wizards team that has been up and down. They’ve shown glimpses of how good they can be. They have yet to have everyone play well at the same time. Sunday night was a bad game for Young. He is better than this performance and will hopefully be more aggressive in the next game.