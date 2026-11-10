Anthony Davis Not Happy About Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis has some problems with the Washington Wizards after their recent performances.

Davis is not happy with the Washington Wizards’ recent team effort and defensive struggles during their four-game losing streak.

Frustrated Anthony Davis Called Out Washington Wizards

Following a 44-point, 13-rebound performance in a 122–111 loss to the Detroit Pistons, a visibly frustrated Davis called out the team’s lack of effort.

“Everything, everything, everything… We’re not playing any defense… We’re not rebounding. We’re giving up open threes, fouling, and not guarding the ball. Everything,” Davis said after the game, via Wizards Central’s Greg Finberg.

The Wizards started the 2026-2027 season 4-3 but dropped four straight games, including losses to Atlanta, Oklahoma City, and Detroit, plagued by high turnovers, poor defensive rebounding, and defensive lapses.

Despite an aggressive offseason overhaul headlined by the additions of Trae Young, Davis, and No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa, the Wizards have stumbled to a 4-7 start and is currently sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference amid a four-game losing streak.

Washington has been plagued primarily by poor rebounding, perimeter shooting woes, and inconsistent defensive effort.

Even with a frontcourt built around size and length, the Wizards have repeatedly surrendered second-chance points by failing to box out, while their offense ranks near the bottom of the league due to low three-point volume and poor outside shooting efficiency.

The Wizards have the 23rd-best offensive rating in the league. They also ranked 23rd in the league in rebounds per game at 42.0.

The team is overly reliant on star performances from Davis and Young while its young core and bench struggle to provide steady secondary scoring.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game through nine appearances. Playing 33.1 minutes per contest, he is converting 53.3% of his field goal attempts, 37.5% of his three-pointers, and 84.6% of his free throws.

Beyond his scoring and work on the glass, Davis continues to make a steady two-way impact on the defensive end with averages of 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while committing 2.1 turnovers.

Wizards Offer An Optimistic Take About The Team’s Struggles

Unlike Davis, Wizards head coach Brian Keefe is keeping his faith in the team’s process as he preaches continued development for the team despite some recent struggles.

Keefe emphasized that the roster is a new group working through growing pains.

“We’re a new team. We’re growing and learning. We have to take all this evidence that we have, use it, look at it, and teach and coach,” he said. “Those are things we’re doing. We just have to build it more consistently.”

To compensate for shooting deficiencies, Keefe is leaning into the team’s size and paint-scoring ability. He noted that the Wizards average 30.5 free-throw attempts in wins compared to 22 in losses, making rim pressure and free-throw generation a priority.

Keefe also defended his players’ effort, arguing that attempting to play the right way offensively doesn’t automatically mean someone quit competing, though acknowledging they must sustain defensive energy when the shot isn’t falling.

The Wizards, nonetheless, still have a lot of time to turn things around and deliver on their projections this season.