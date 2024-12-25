10 Biggest NBA Contracts in History

The NBA’s top earners are more than players. They are global icons whose contracts highlight their immense value on and off the court. These deals set the standard for the league’s financial landscape, from record-breaking extensions to eye-popping annual salaries.

With rising salary caps and new collective bargaining agreements, players are commanding increasingly lucrative contracts that redefine the market. This list breaks down the highest-paid NBA players, detailing their deals and the impact on their teams and the league.

Some of these contracts have helped teams achieve championship success, while others have sparked debate about their long-term value. From veterans like Stephen Curry continuing to make history to young stars such as Luka Doncic preparing to set new records, the dynamics of NBA contracts are constantly shifting.

Here’s a look at 10 players who have secured the largest paydays, reshaping the league’s financial framework along the way.

10. Zach LaVine, $215 Million

Zach LaVine inked a five-year, $215 million deal with the Chicago Bulls in 2022, averaging $43 million annually. Initially seen as a smart move to pair LaVine with DeMar DeRozan, the strategy faltered after DeRozan’s departure. The Bulls have struggled to trade LaVine, as his hefty contract has deterred potential suitors. Now in the midst of a rebuild, Chicago has reportedly been in talks with the Nuggets in hopes of moving LaVine to Denver by the 2024-25 trade deadline.

9. Luka Doncic, $215 Million

Luka Doncic‘s five-year, $215 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, signed in 2021, averages $43 million annually. While currently ranked ninth among the NBA‘s highest-paid players, Doncic is poised to break records with his next contract. After being named All-NBA First Team he became eligible for a supermax extension and can exercise a player option in 2026, paving the way for what many expect to be the new standard in high-priced NBA contracts.

8. Stephen Curry, $215 Million

Stephen Curry’s four-year, $215 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, signed in 2022, averages $53 million annually. The Warriors extended Curry’s deal in 2024, securing the 36-year-old through the 2026-27 season. This extension positions Curry to become the NBA’s first player to earn $60 million in a single season during the 2026-27.

7. Domantas Sabonis, $217 Million



Domantas Sabonis extended his stay with the Sacramento Kings in 2023 by signing a five-year, $217 million contract. This unique deal includes $195 million in new money, with $22 million stemming from his 2023-24 salary. The Kings utilized the CBA’s renegotiate-and-extend provision, allowing them to increase Sabonis’ current salary while securing his long-term commitment.

6. Devin Booker, $224 Million

Devin Booker secured a four-year, $224 million extension with the Phoenix Suns in 2022, averaging $55 million per year. This agreement keeps Booker in Phoenix through the 2027-28 season, ensuring his role as a cornerstone for the team’s future success.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, $228 Million

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, averaging $45 million annually. Recently, the Bucks extended his contract again, keeping the two-time MVP with the franchise through the 2027-28 season as they continue to build around their superstar in hopes of another championship run.

4. Bradley Beal, $251 Million

In 2022, Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million deal with the Washington Wizards, which included a no-trade clause. The contract drew criticism at the time, but Beal later waived the clause to join the Phoenix Suns. Now teaming up with Devin Booker, the Suns are the first team to field two players simultaneously that are on our list of the 10 biggest contracts in NBA history.

3. Nikola Jokic, $270 Million

Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year, $270 million supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2022, with an average annual salary of $55 million. The Nuggets went on to win the NBA Championship in 2023, just before Jokic’s new contract began. By the end of this deal, Jokic is expected to set the stage for the league’s first $400 million contract.

2. Jaylen Brown, $304 Million

Jaylen Brown’s five-year, $304 million contract, signed in 2023, is the second-largest in NBA history. Averaging $49 million per season, the deal ties Brown to the Boston Celtics through 2028-29. Brown’s breakout performance during the 2023-24 season led Boston to an NBA Championship, earning him Finals MVP honors.

1. Jayson Tatum, $315 Million

Jayson Tatum set a new record in 2024 with his five-year, $315 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics. This deal, which averages $63 million annually, begins in the 2025-26 season and keeps Tatum in Boston through 2029-30. With Tatum and Brown locked into long-term deals, the Celtics aim to maximize their championship potential in the years to come.

