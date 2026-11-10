Former Celtics Star Kyrie Irving Stirs Buzz With 2-Word Message Before Brown-Tatum Showdown

Kyrie Irving knows a thing or two about the pressure of playing in Boston, and he has no intention of missing the Celtics’ most anticipated matchup of the young season.

The Dallas Mavericks guard offered a two-word reaction to Tuesday night’s showdown between Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers, which will feature Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown facing each other for the first time since their blockbuster offseason separation.

“Popcorn ready.”

Irving told reporters following Dallas’ 125-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday that he planned to watch the highly anticipated reunion, according to The Smoking Cuban’s Mavericks reporter Noah Weber.

His reaction adds another familiar name to the growing intrigue surrounding the former Celtics teammates, whose relationship has become a major storyline since Brown was traded to Philadelphia in July.

And few players understand their history quite like Irving.

Kyrie Irving Knows Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s History

Before joining Dallas, Irving spent two seasons with Boston from 2017 to 2019, sharing the locker room with a young Tatum and Brown.

Tatum was a rookie when Irving arrived in 2017, while Brown was entering his second NBA season.

Their time together ended when Irving departed for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

The two young forwards eventually developed into one of the NBA’s most accomplished partnerships, leading Boston to the 2024 championship.

Brown earned Finals MVP honors after the Celtics defeated Irving’s Mavericks in five games.

Now, Irving will watch his former teammates compete on opposite sides of one of basketball’s fiercest rivalries.

His interest comes as speculation about their relationship continues to intensify.

Brown recently dismissed the possibility of speaking with Tatum before Tuesday’s matchup.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown told reporters Sunday. “He’s on his side; I’m on my side.”

Tatum, meanwhile, downplayed the emotional significance of facing his former teammate.

“It’s another game on the schedule and it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers,” Tatum said, invoking Celtics president Brad Stevens’ philosophy that every game counts equally.

But the attention surrounding their reunion suggests otherwise.

Celtics Face Major Test Against Jaylen Brown’s 76ers

Beyond the personal history, Tuesday’s matchup features the Eastern Conference’s two best teams through the opening weeks.

Philadelphia enters with a 9-2 record, narrowly ahead of Boston at 8-2.

The Celtics have won three straight games, including Sunday’s 117-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum is averaging 27.1 points and 7.8 assists while adjusting to life without Brown.

Meanwhile, Brown has averaged 22.3 points for Philadelphia alongside LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The matchup also brings Paul George back to Philadelphia after the offseason trade that sent him to Boston in exchange for Brown.

For Irving, the stakes are particularly familiar.

He has shared the court with both stars, experienced Boston’s championship expectations and faced the Celtics on basketball’s biggest stage.

Now, he gets to enjoy the spectacle from a distance.

And judging by his reaction, Irving expects quite a show.