Jaylen Brown Sends Blunt Message on Jayson Tatum Ahead of Celtics Grudge Match

Jaylen Brown spent nine seasons playing alongside Jayson Tatum in Boston. With their first regular-season meeting as opponents approaching, the former Boston Celtics teammates apparently have little left to say to each other.

At least that’s how Brown sees it.

After scoring 29 points in Philadelphia’s 127-121 victory over Chicago on Sunday, Brown was asked whether he planned to speak with Tatum before Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.

His answer was unmistakable.

“It’s nothing to talk about. I mean, he’s on his side, I’m on my side,” Brown said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “Just playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win, so it’s nothing to talk about. Just check the ball up.”

Jaylen Brown to Jayson Tatum: ‘Nothing to Talk About’

Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia carries considerably more weight than an ordinary November matchup.

It will mark the first regular-season meeting between Brown and Tatum since Boston traded Brown to the 76ers during the offseason.

The deal ended one of the NBA’s most successful partnerships.

Together, Brown and Tatum reached five Eastern Conference finals, made two NBA Finals appearances and delivered Boston’s 18th championship in 2024.

Brown earned Finals MVP honors during that championship run.

But their relationship has become a subject of considerable scrutiny since the trade.

Tatum previously said he was caught off guard by Boston’s decision to move Brown, prompting his former teammate to respond on social media with a cap emoji, suggesting disbelief.

Tatum later denied harboring any resentment toward Brown.

“I don’t have any animosity or beef, or ill will towards him,” Tatum said in October.

He also expressed a willingness to have a conversation about their relationship.

Brown, however, appears content to let their next interaction happen on the basketball court.

Celtics-76ers Rivalry Takes Personal Turn

Brown previously insisted there was no serious feud between them, although his comments left room for interpretation.

“It’s no beef, but it might be little lamb chops and some gravy,” Brown said in October.

He also praised Tatum’s basketball ability while making a pointed reference to his former teammate’s public relations team.

The exchanges have added another layer to a rivalry already rich in postseason history.

Boston and Philadelphia now find themselves competing near the top of the Eastern Conference with dramatically different rosters.

Brown has settled quickly into his new surroundings alongside LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Against Chicago, he added seven rebounds and four assists to his 29 points, helping Philadelphia improve to 9-2.

For the Celtics, the challenge extends beyond facing a familiar opponent.

Tatum knows Brown’s tendencies as well as almost anyone after nearly a decade together.

Brown can say the same about him.

Both understand the other’s preferred spots, defensive habits and ability to take over games.

Tuesday will offer the first meaningful test of how that familiarity translates when they’re wearing opposing uniforms.

Brown has made his intentions clear.

Whatever remains unresolved between the former teammates, he isn’t interested in discussing it before tipoff.

He would rather settle things on the court.