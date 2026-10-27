Major Franz Wagner Trade Package Pitched For Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are both in difficult situations early into the NBA season. Brooklyn is currently 0-3 and doesn’t own their own draft pick this season to make the losing even more heartbreaking for the fan base. Orlando is limiting expectations after Paolo Banchero suffered an injury to miss at least one month of action. A trade was pitched that could help both teams moving forward.

Bleacher Report’s trade expert Zach Buckley predicted a realistic trade package that would land the Nets Franz Wagner:

“Orlando Magic receive: Michael Porter Jr., 2027 first-round pick (via NYK), 2028 first-round pick (1-8 protected, via PHI), 2029 second-round pick (via GSW) and 2029 second-round pick (via MEM) Brooklyn Nets receive: Franz Wagner”

The trade would see Brooklyn giving up two first round picks, multiple second round picks and Porter to the Magic. Franz’s brother Mo Wagner currently plays for the Nets and has loved living in Brooklyn for years now.

The family ties could present Franz with an ideal location for personal happiness and to have more control on a rebuilding team. Nets management making such a trade would see Wagner becoming the new face of the franchise with fellow young stars Egor Demin and Mikel Brown behind him.

Why Orlando Would Trade Franz Wagner

Orlando has run into the same issues every season with both Wagner and Banchero failing to play effectively together. This season started off 0-2 before Banchero got injured. Wagner led the Magic to a shocking upset victory over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Banchero missing more time means that Orlando will have another start to the season unsure of whether their two stars can play together. The Magic invested a lot in Desmond Bane via draft picks and an expensive contract extension to be the third star to Banchero and Wagner.

However, the process continues to see the same issue playing out. Banchero is considered more valuable than Wagner since he’s a former number one pick with more obvious talent. Trading Franz to Brooklyn would give them a strong starter in Porter and draft picks back for the future. Porter has shown he can average 20+ points for the Nets and has contributed to title contention with the Denver Nuggets in the past.

Nets Badly Need Franz Wagner Or Similar Player

Brooklyn traded for Julius Randle to add more talent to the roster and hopefully win enough games to avoid losing a high draft pick. Randle and Porter have both played well for the Nets, but it has not led to any impact on winning.

A 0-3 start sees Brooklyn trending towards another season as a bottom five team. Unfortunately, the Houston Rockets own draft swap rights from the infamous James Harden trade and will certainly be better than the Nets.

Brooklyn does have a lot of draft picks and young talents to trade. Wagner makes sense as the prototypical young player seeking a new environment without Banchero limiting his upside. The Nets pull off a move for Wagner or someone equally talented to salvage the season.