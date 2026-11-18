A key figure in the federal sports-betting case against Terry Rozier has signaled he’ll change his plea. Deniro Laster, Rozier’s childhood friend and co-defendant, is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn on Dec. 2, according to a docket entry reported by ESPN. ESPN reported that he intends to plead guilty. It’s the latest turn in a case rooted in Rozier’s time with the Charlotte Hornets.

Terry Rozier Co-Defendant Plea Change: What the Docket Shows

ESPN reported Tuesday, citing a docket entry, that Laster will appear before Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo on Dec. 2. He originally pleaded not guilty and was set to stand trial alongside Rozier on Feb. 8 in Brooklyn.

The scheduling order doesn’t say which charges Laster intends to plead guilty to. Attorneys for Laster and Rozier did not immediately respond to ESPN’s messages.

Why Laster Matters to the Rozier Case

Prosecutors describe Laster and Rozier as childhood friends who worked hand in hand to enable a web of alleged fixers to place fraudulent bets. Rozier’s defense, according to prosecutors, is that Laster acted independently and without his knowledge.

Rozier’s attorneys cited a Laster text telling someone not to tell “Chum” about a bet. Prosecutors say they have evidence suggesting that exchange doesn’t relate to sports gambling. In a filing last week, they also pointed out that Rozier continues to pay Laster’s legal fees, which they said makes little sense if Laster had betrayed him.

The March 2023 Game at the Center

The central allegation involves the March 23, 2023, game between the Hornets and Pelicans. Prosecutors allege Laster sold bettors advance notice that Rozier would leave early. A $100,000 payment was allegedly reduced to $70,000 after some bets lost.

Rozier has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, David Markus, has said Rozier is innocent, never bet on NBA games and didn’t know others were betting on his performance. Several other defendants have already pleaded guilty, including Marves Fairley, Damon Jones and Eric Earnest. Fairley is the person prosecutors say Laster texted in April 2023 about a plan involving an unidentified Hornets teammate.

What Remains Unknown

ESPN says it isn’t clear whether Laster’s move is part of an agreement with prosecutors, or whether any agreement would require him to help the government’s case against Rozier. One unconfirmed report, from a podcast producer citing unnamed sources, says Laster doesn’t plan to cooperate. Neither the docket nor ESPN confirms that.

Rozier’s trial is still scheduled for Feb. 8, 2027. Dec. 2 is the next concrete step. Until then, the Terry Rozier co-defendant plea is a signal, not a resolution.