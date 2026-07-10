Dallas Mavericks Mulling Klay Thompson’s Future This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have officially put the Luka Doncic era in the rearview mirror after hiring Masai Ujiri as general manager. Ujiri’s first move was parting ways with Jason Kidd as coach and hiring Dusty May as replacement.

Ujiri is tasked to create a competitive and young roster around Cooper Flagg, who is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.

While Kyrie Irving was initially linked to a potential trade earlier in the offseason, the Mavericks have reportedly turned their attention to Klay Thompson.

Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson?

Following the Miami Heat‘s acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson was one of several veterans immediately linked as a buyout candidate.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported via Bleacher Report that the Dallas Mavericks are looking at trading Thompson before thinking of buying out his contract.

“To this point as much has been relayed to me is the Mavs preference would be a trade,” Stein said, via Heat Central on X. “I think it’s still early enough in the summer that if you’re the Mavs you would exhaust those options first, but there’s stuff we have to keep an eye on it.”

Thompson is 36 years old and is coming off the worst season of his career. He was relegated to the bench and became a sixth man for the Mavericks. He averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The four-time NBA champion also shot a career-worst 39.3% from the field, though he was lights out from 3-point range at 38.3%. He could help a contending team next season if the Mavericks decided to part ways with him.

NFL Legend Claims Klay Thompson Will Join Miami Heat

Speaking on a recent episode of Night Cap, Chad Johnson revealed that shooters are going to join the Miami Heat, and one of those shooters was Klay Thompson.

“Tim Hardaway (Jr.), Klay will be there,” Johnson said, via ClutchPoints. “I mean, I’m not supposed to be revealing this information, but I’m just throwing it out there. Nobody want to listen to me, but I’ve been right all along. Things will change. “The spacing on the floor will be a lot better for him to pop-and-shoot like he normally has in the past. You look at some of the teams, situations he’s been in — that’s why his numbers have declined. Nothing wrong with him, actually. He’s been in some bad situations.”

The Heat signed Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency recently, adding a shooter after the departure of Norman Powell. They still have a lot of work to do to turn the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo into a contender.

Thompson is past his prime, but if he could replicate his success from 3-point range last season, he’ll be a valuable role player off the bench.