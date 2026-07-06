Pistons Get Cheaper Kevin Durant Alternative After 6-Time All-Star Hits Market

The Detroit Pistons have already shown they are willing to think big.

They explored a path to Kevin Durant.

They tried to keep Tobias Harris.

Then they quickly pivoted to John Collins.

Now another veteran scorer has unexpectedly hit the market.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings are waiving six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan after both sides worked collaboratively on a resolution following unsuccessful trade discussions.

“Multiple contenders are expected to have interest in the veteran guard,” Charania reported.

It is not yet clear whether the Pistons will be among DeRozan’s suitors. But for a Detroit team still balancing aggression with flexibility, he immediately becomes one of the most interesting names available.

DeRozan Offers Cheaper Star Power Than Durant

Detroit’s interest in Durant showed how strongly the front office believes in Cade Cunningham’s championship timeline.

But acquiring Durant would require a massive trade package and long-term financial commitment.

DeRozan presents a very different kind of opportunity.

He would not carry Durant’s price tag, require Detroit to gut its roster or cost the Pistons future premium assets. If DeRozan is willing to sign a short-term deal with a contender, he could give Detroit another proven half-court scorer without sacrificing the core around Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.

That matters after Harris’ departure.

Harris gave the Pistons a veteran “safety blanket,” spacing, playoff poise and reliable scoring. Collins brings athleticism and frontcourt punch, but DeRozan would address a different need: late-clock shot creation.

DeRozan Still Produces

DeRozan is no longer at his peak, but he remains one of the NBA’s most polished scorers.

Last season, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field in 77 games before a hamstring injury ended his season.

He also made clear after Sacramento’s disappointing year that winning is now his priority.

“The most important part is still being able to play basketball, to play the game that you love,” DeRozan said. “Winning and the love of the game is the only thing that matters for me.”

That mindset could matter for Detroit.

The Pistons are no longer rebuilding. After a 60-win season and No. 1 seed in the East, they can pitch DeRozan on meaningful basketball, a rising superstar in Cunningham and a roster built to contend now.

Pistons Have a Decision to Make

DeRozan would not replace Harris directly in the frontcourt, and he would not solve every need. But he would give Detroit another veteran closer, another scorer who can survive playoff possessions and another experienced voice for a young contender.

Durant remains the dream swing.

DeRozan may be the more realistic one.

If Detroit wants another proven scorer without paying the full Durant price, DeRozan’s sudden availability gives Trajan Langdon a cheaper, cleaner option to consider.