Pistons Proposed to Land Trey Murphy in 4-Team LeBron-Kyrie Blockbuster Trade

The Detroit Pistons have had an eventful offseason, much to the chagrin of the ever-loyal Motor City fans.

There have been no superstar trades to speak of, and the franchise’s ongoing negotiations with cornerstone center Jalen Duren have only added a sense of discomfort. That’s not to mention the Pistons losing Tobias Harris, their second-leading playoff scorer last season, for nothing in free agency.

The Pistons have lost key contributors in Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser in trades. The only plus to come out of all those deals — granted it is a pretty big plus — is the franchise generating plenty of cap space to make impactful roster moves, starting with re-signing Duren.

Pistons Can Make Blockbuster Trade, So Here’s a Potential Path to Landing Trey Murphy

Murphy, 26, has often been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Pistons this offseason. The Pelicans’ steep asking price, however, has probably been the biggest roadblock for teams interested in Murphy. But here’s a (massive) four-team trade proposal that might convince the Pelicans to send Murphy to Detroit.

Cavaliers receive:

Pistons receive:

Trey Murphy III

Daniel Gafford

Mavericks receive:

Pelicans receive:

Rockets receive:

There is a little here for everyone to enjoy.

The Rockets get considerably better in a tough Western Conference; the Pelicans get great value for Murphy; the Mavs get Duren, a future franchise cornerstone; the Cavs reunite with Irving and potential lure LeBron James back to town; and the Pistons get a more-than passable Duren replacement along with Murphy, who would finally deliver Detroit the offensive help around Cade Cunningham it has needed.

Pistons Might Stand Pat After Earlier Internal Discussions

This fun four-team trade idea is, obviously, purely hypothetical and unlikely, but it is hard to deny all teams involved wouldn’t improve in some way.

But coming back to reality, the Pistons may not make the summer splash that many fans were hoping for. The franchise is fixated on re-signing Duren, who continues to dangle in restricted free agency.

According to The Athletic, the Pistons internally explored trades for Irving and Kevin Durant, but steep asking prices for both stars ultimately prevented the team from pursuing a deal.

The same report noted that it is likely the Pistons are done making moves this summer, save for getting Duren a new contract to lock him in for the future.

As presently-constructed, the Pistons have a formidable, rising core of Cunningham, Duren and Thompson. But considering the Pistons lack a consistent offensive star outside of Cunningham, the 24-year-old ascending superstar, some will continue to argue that the team is still a major piece away from really putting a scare into the juggernauts of the NBA.

Detroit won 60 regular season games last season, good for the No. 1 seed in the East. Perhaps the feeling inside the organization is to see how the season plays out until the February trade deadline. And from there, if a change is needed, the front office may finally pull the trigger.