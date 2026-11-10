Detroit Pistons Trade Pitch Lands $125M Award-Winner To ‘Supercharge’ Title Push

The Detroit Pistons have once again gotten off to a hot start to begin the 2026-27 NBA season, and while Cade Cunningham has been playing well with Jalen Duren sidelined with a hamstring injury, the team could make a trade to boost its title hopes this year by adding one of the best available players who hasn’t had a great start to his time on his new team.

Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets was recently deemed a Pistons trade target, and in a new proposal, Detroit goes out and gets the big man who has made headlines for a spat with his coach. The former Minnesota Timberwolves’ Sixth Man of the Year award-winner was traded to Charlotte this past summer, but amid his early-season struggles with the Hornets, he could be available in a deal.

The Pistons remain one of the best teams in the East, but with Duren injured and with a chance to still improve the roster, going after someone like Reid could be the way to boost Detroit over rivals like the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks to once again finish atop the conference standings.

Pistons Naz Reid Trade Pitch

Writing for Bleacher Report amid Duren’s injury and Reid’s slow and dramatic start with Charlotte, Dan Favale proposed a Pistons trade pitch that sees the 27-year-old arrive in Detroit.

Here’s his trade idea that, as he said, ‘supercharges’ the Pistons title hopes this year:

Detroit Pistons Receive: Naz Reid

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Ron Holland II, Detroit’s 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), Detroit’s 2029 first-round pick (top-four protection), $23.3 million trade exception (Naz Reid)

Chicago Bulls Receive: Kevin Huerter* (into room exception), 2029 second-round pick (most favorable of DET, MIL and NYK, via DET), Detroit’s 2030 second-round pick, $3 million cash (via Charlotte) Favale noted that because Reid was already traded this past offseason, another move for him can’t be made until December 15, according to his contract and the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. This Pistons trade pitch sees the team give up a ton of assets for Reid, but after losing Isaiah Stewart this summer and questions remaining about John Collins and Paul Reed, adding someone like the Hornets’ forward/center could be the exact move that gets Detroit over the hump. In 11 games this season for the Pistons, Reid is averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 41.1/36.5/64 shooting splits in 29.5 minutes per appearance. It isn’t the most efficient season of his career, but with those averages, he’s putting up a career-high in scoring and rebounding, making his five-year, $125 million contract look a lot more manageable if a team like the Pistons is truly interested in adding his services through a trade.

Why Detroit Makes This Deal

As mentioned, Reid recently got into it with Hornets head coach Charles Lee, as the play-caller publicly called out the big man for not knowing the right play and subsequently moved him to the bench. Reid later told the media it wasn’t a big issue and the situation was water under the bridge, but amid some struggles fitting into his new team, he has been deemed a top trade target who could be available this season ahead of the February 11 deadline.

With that, as Favale wrote, Reid could be an ideal name for Detroit to go after, as this trade pitch makes a ton of sense for the Cunningham-led squad.

“Detroit doesn’t have to wait on a larger sample with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson to know it needs another long-term forward. John Collins is an imperfect, temporary answer,” he wrote. “Reid is a more permanent solution. He is in the heart of his prime at 27 years old. His contract has him under team control through 2028-29 at less than 15 percent of the salary cap.”

Especially with Duren out, the Pistons need more offense. That’s been clear over the past few seasons, and while Detroit would give up some key assets in this trade pitch, adding someone like Reid who can space the floor and maximize Cunningham and Thompson’s potential is exactly what the roster has been lacking.

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“The offensive fit should be divine and effortless. Reid is shooting over 38 percent from deep on real volume over the past four years. While he doesn’t need to dominate the ball, he has the reps as a creator to slide neatly into the second or third scorer’s role, depending on where Duren settles,” Favale added.