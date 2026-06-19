Brandin Podziemski Sends Clear Message to Warriors Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors are staring down the barrel at what could be a very important offseason. After missing the playoffs entirely, the futures of several key pieces of the franchise have become very murky. While head coach Steve Kerr has signed a contract extension with the Warriors already this offseason, guys like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler could conceivably be on the move this offseason.

One guy it seems like Golden State doesn’t want to move on from is Brandin Podziemski, as the team hopes he can become a key piece of their future. However, Podziemski knows he can’t carry the Warriors into the post-Stephen Curry world on his own, which is why he sent a clear message to the front office ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brandin Podziemski Dishes on 2026 NBA Draft Hopes

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Nobody can play in the NBA forever, and while Curry is still playing at a high level, he is preparing to enter his age-39 season. At some point, the Warriors are going to have to turn things over to their next generation of players, and right now, it seems like Podziemski is going to be the leader of that group.

While his role has constantly changed over the first three years of his career, Podziemski is fresh off his best season. Podziemski suited up in all 82 games for Golden State, which is quite impressive considering all the injuries this team dealt with, and he ended up averaging a career-high 13.8 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field, while also hauling in 5.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists per game.

The problem for Golden State is that, after trading away Jonathan Kuminga, it doesn’t have many players who have shown the ability to star alongside Podziemski in the future. With that in mind, the former first-round pick urged the Warriors to identify a player with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2026 draft who can come in and immediately contribute to the team.

“The obvious answer is someone who’s ready to play or he can play right away,” Podziemski said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs.” “Someone that has experience, is physically mature enough to play in the games right away. I think that’s kind of, as an organization, where we’re at. We’re at the stage where we’re trying to win as much as we can. So I think with the 11th pick, you just got to look for a guy that’s ready to come in and make the impact right away.”

Warriors Need to Nail Their Work in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Warriors have been walking a tight line in recent years, as they have been trying to build for the future while also maximizing their remaining championship window with Curry. The issue is that the front office’s work has been skewed towards building a title team, and while that yielded a victory in the 2022 NBA Finals, the past few years have been a struggle from a roster-building perspective.

Time is running out for Curry, and while Kerr is recommitted to the team, the front office is going to need to find a way to bring some serious talent to town. That starts with nailing their pick at the No. 11 spot in the draft, because this play could help Golden State win now, and in the future when Podziemski will need a new running mate by his side.