Warriors Trade Pitch Would Move 3 Players & 1 Pick for $46 Million Center

The Golden State Warriors have made multiple moves to improve on the margins this offseason. With other assets to make trades, the Warriors might not be done just yet.

They’ve been in the market for a superstar but have failed in those attempts thus far. They could also use size, as the Warriors’ frontcourt is undersized. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that’d help fix that issue, proposing a deal involving Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

Warriors would receive: Capela

Hawks would receive: Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, 2026 second-round pick from Atlanta

“There were certain points last season in which the Warriors appeared undersized and overwhelmed at the center spot. So far, they’ve effectively just rolled that weakness over into the new season, as they left the position essentially untouched this offseason save for adding Quinten Post with the 52nd pick.

“Dropping Capela into the mix would suddenly give the Dubs legitimate size (6’10”, 240 lbs), length and athleticism in the middle,” Buckley wrote on August 26. “The 30-year-old is a walking double-double who could add both rim protection and reliable close-range finishing. This might not be the kind of star acquisition Golden State has attempted to make, but it would be a notable addition. On balance, Capela’s clubs have fared 3.4 points better per 100 possessions with him than without over his 10-year career.”

Is Capela Better Than Looney?

The Golden State Warriors sending Moody, Payton II, and Looney to the Atlanta Hawks for Capela would be a lot to give up for an aging player in the final season of his two-year, $45.9 million contract.

Capela averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game a season ago. He shot 63.1% from the field.

Looney only played 16.1 minutes per game, the fewest since the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. When the 28-year-old started in 70 of 82 games and played 23.9 minutes per game two seasons ago, his numbers weren’t far off from Capela’s. Looney averaged 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Capela stands at 6-foot-10, while Looney is listed at 6-foot-9, so there isn’t much of a height difference.

The Warriors sending Moody in this package would also be taking away one of their young assets, which they could use in a trade for a star player in the future.

Other Options for the Warriors to Explore

If the Golden State Warriors want to upgrade the center position, they could move a similar trade package for a different player.

A player like Walker Kessler, who’s much younger than Capela, could be a better fit. On August 23, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that “he doesn’t seem to be part” of the Utah Jazz’s long-term plans.

“Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks. He doesn’t seem part of the team’s long-term plan,” Pincus wrote.

Kessler averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in his second NBA season last year. He was named to the All-Rookie team in his first season.

Only 23 years old, he could also be part of the Warrior’s long-term future.