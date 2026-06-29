Draymond Green Breaks Silence on $27.7 Million Warriors Contract Decision

The Golden State Warriors‘ offseason plan is beginning to come into focus, as the team is reportedly set to make a major push in an effort to pair up LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. For the time being, though, Green is without a home after he declined his $27.7 million player option with the Warriors.

Green’s future with Golden State has been up in the air since the team’s season came to an end, and at least on the surface, it seems like he is going to have a shot to land with a new team in free agency. However, Green quickly broke the silence on his bold decision by teasing an announcement on his upcoming podcast, which will be released on Tuesday.

Draymond Green Teases Announcement After Contract Decision

Green has remained in town as Curry’s partner-in-crime, even in the wake of Klay Thompson’s departure. And while he has remained a top-tier antagonist and defensive specialist, Green’s impact on the court has begun to wane in recent years. The 2025-26 campaign was a struggle for Green (8.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 41.8 FG%), especially with Curry missing so much time for the Warriors.

Golden State remains committed to Curry and head coach Steve Kerr, who signed a two-year contract extension with the team earlier this offseason. The same couldn’t necessarily be said for Green, though, especially with a decision needing to be made on his expensive player option. Even if he opted into his contract, questions about Green’s future were expected to persist.

In a surprise turn of events, though, Green declined his player option, making him a free agent. The expectation, though, is that Green is going to accept a cheap, team-friendly deal in an effort to help the Warriors in their quest to bring James and Davis to town. Sure enough, after news of Green’s decision came to light, he teased a big announcement on his podcast.

“👀👀👀 Tomorrow on The Draymond Green Show…” the official account of Green’s podcast shared in a post on X alongside a GIF of “The Bat-Signal” popping up in the sky.

Warriors Expected to Re-Sign Draymond Green in Free Agency

Whether or not Golden State will actually be able to reunite James and Davis this offseason is unknown, but in order for that to happen, it is going to need to have some salary cap space at its disposal. Signing Green to a cheap deal would certainly help, and it seems like he is intent on sticking around with the Warriors as they intend on loading up for one last title run.

A lot could happen between now and Green’s announcement, but it is looking very likely that, at the very least, he will remain with Golden State for at least one more season. Now, all eyes will turn to James and Davis as the Warriors attempt to build a championship-caliber team around Curry.