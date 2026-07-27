Insider Rebuffs Report of Warriors’ Jaylen Brown Trade Pursuit

The Golden State Warriors have spent most of the offseason pursuing a big-name addition to their roster, but to this point, they have come up short. After missing out on LeBron James in free agency, the Warriors are heading back to the drawing board, and it remains to be seen what the front office will do now that another target has come off the board.

Golden State’s initial plan for the offseason was to sign James and pick up Anthony Davis in a trade with the Washington Wizards, but they weren’t able to make either of those moves happen. Reports have indicated that the Dubs also pursued a trade with the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown, but one insider recently fired back at those claims.

Warriors Didn’t Truly Pursue Jaylen Brown Trade

There was never any trade offer from either side. Golden State reached out to gauge interest and Boston wasn’t having it. The Celtics did not want any of the Warriors’ assets, and that was that. No offer was ever made because Boston didn’t give it the time of day. https://t.co/OOZjaoMZyA — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 27, 2026

Before James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, their biggest move of the offseason saw them acquire Brown in a trade with the C’s. In exchange for Brown, the Sixers gave up Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, giving them one of the deadliest starting lineups in the league.

While Boston initially seemed to only be interested in trading Brown if it landed them Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, it continued shopping him after Antetokounmpo was dealt to the Miami Heat. A handful of suitors were linked to Brown, but the 76ers emerged from out of nowhere to acquire him.

Given the discounted price Philadelphia acquired Brown at, many folks wondered why Golden State didn’t make a push to trade for him. Bill Simmons recently reported that the C’s rejected the Warriors’ initial trade offer, which led to talks never getting off the ground. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, though, things didn’t even progress that far, as the Celtics let the Dubs know right away that they weren’t interested in any of their assets.

“There was never any trade offer from either side,” Siegel reported in a post on X. “Golden State reached out to gauge interest and Boston wasn’t having it. The Celtics did not want any of the Warriors’ assets, and that was that. No offer was ever made because Boston didn’t give it the time of day.”

Warriors Face Tall Task When It Comes to Trading for Big-Name Star

Regardless of the true semantics of these trade discussions, this situation paints the picture as to what the Warriors are dealing with when it comes to their quest to acquire the sort of big-name star they are looking for. Golden State’s front office simply doesn’t have the firepower that other teams possess, which makes constructing a suitable trade offer very difficult.

You can argue that the Warriors have already missed out on their best opportunities to acquire the sort of player they are looking for this offseason, which makes the reality of their situation even worse. Golden State wants to build another championship team around Stephen Curry, but it keeps on coming up short in its quest to do so, and eventually, that is going to force the front office to make some tough decisions.