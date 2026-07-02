Warriors Get Bad News, as Strong New LeBron James Suitor Emerges

The Golden State Warriors have already cost themselves a viable free agent companion for Steph Curry waiting on LeBron James to decide on his future, and now another viable threat for the four-time MVP’s services has emerged.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday, July 2 that the 76ers are officially pursuing James in free agency.

“I’m told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “Include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix.”

Philadelphia traded with the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown, sending their Eastern Conference rivals two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Paul George for the second-team All-NBA performer coming off a career campaign in 2025-26.

The move vaulted the Sixers into fifth place in championship odds on DraftKings, which may have contributed to a more aggressive free agency position with regards to adding a talent like James entering his age-42 campaign after he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 60 games last season.

76ers Signed Anfernee Simons Out From Under Warriors, as Dubs Wait for Word From LeBron James

Earlier on Thursday, the Warriors missed out on Anfernee Simons, a potentially explosive backcourt partner for Curry, as the team holds out in hopes of inking James.

Ironically, Simons inked a two-year contract worth $12.3 million with the Sixers to bolster the backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Brett Sigel of ClutchPoints reported via X that Golden State extended an offer to Simons. However, it was smaller than the minimum the former $100 million score-first guard was willing to accept.

“Anfernee Simons had deals on the table from Miami and Golden State. The Warriors were offering him a minimum contract as they wait for word from LeBron James, sources told @ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote. “Simons wanted nothing less than $6M a year on a new deal, which is exactly what he gets.”

Sixers May Be Able to Offer LeBron James Stronger Chance at NBA Finals Run Than Warriors in West

The Athletic on June 30, the first day of NBA free agency, outlined a handful of teams in the hunt for James, which included the Warriors and five other franchises: the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Philadelphia had not traded for Brown at the time of that publication, but added the five-time All-Star in the interim along with Simons. James is next on the team’s wish list, as it tries to position itself for a deep run in the East against the Celtics and the defending champion New York Knicks.

The 76ers face one major disadvantage regarding James: they can’t afford to offer him the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception of $15.1 million for the upcoming campaign, which the Warriors should be able to do after Draymond Green opted out of his $27.7 million deal for 2026-27.

Green likely did so in order for the Dubs to create the room necessary to ink James for just north of $15 million with plans to re-sign in Golden State on a multiyear deal worth more money total but less salary annually.

However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported recently that James is prioritizing happiness over money. Other reports have indicated that James may be willing to accept a minimum deal to play for a contender, which brings the 76ers firmly into the conversation for his services.