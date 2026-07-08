Warriors Share Tough Update on LeBron James Pursuit: Report

The Golden State Warriors are not optimistic that they will land LeBron James in free agency — unless they are able to secure Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards via a trade.

What makes that news is that it is no longer educated speculation from NBA analysts, but is instead coming from the Golden State organization itself, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday, July 7.

“The Warriors’ whole plan going into free agency was, ‘OK, let’s see if we can Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, LeBron James and Anthony Davis,'” Charania told Stephen A. Smith during his “Straight Shooter” show on SiriusXM. “Short of that, I don’t think the Warriors are up on that list. I think the Warriors believe they’re not up on that list unless they’re able to go package for an Anthony Davis.”

Bobby Marks of ESPN suggested last week that the Wizards hold essentially all of the leverage in any Davis trade, and Golden State will likely have to part with all three of its tradable first-round picks to land the 10-time All-Star who will play his 15th pro season at the age of 33 in 2026-27.

LeBron James Ending Up With Cleveland Cavaliers Far From Lock

Golden State appeared among the favorites to land James as free agency approached, along with potential reunions between the four-time champion and his former teams: the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Monday that amid his vast array of league sources, there has not been one person who has shared definitive knowledge of James’ plans. There likely are some people who have an idea, like his agent Rich Paul, but Windhorst said those in James’ inner circle are not talking.

However, Windhorst added that the majority of sources to whom he has spoken about the topic believe that a third, and final, stint in Cleveland is the most likely outcome for James.

The context of secrecy around the four-time MVP’s free agency led Marcus Thompson of The Athletic to shoot down that notion during an appearance on the “JC and Silver” show Tuesday on KNBR.

“You keep saying they’re not the favorites, but who is at this point? If it was that easy [to join the Cavaliers], he already would have signed,” Thompson said. “I think if LeBron is scouring this league looking for a situation, he clearly hasn’t found too many better than the Warriors.”

Warriors Could Pivot to DeMar DeRozan if Plans for Anthony Davis, LeBron James Fall Through

If the Warriors can’t acquire Davis via a trade and/or James chooses to take his talents elsewhere for his age-42 campaign, Golden State could pivot to DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan recently got his release from the Sacramento Kings, and the Dubs cleared enough salary cap space to offer James the full non-taxpayers midlevel exception of $15.1 million.

If James doesn’t take it, Golden State could use all, or part, of that money to make a competitive offer to DeRozan ahead of his 18th season.