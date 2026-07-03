Warriors’ $112 Million LeBron James Alternative Revealed: Report

The Golden State Warriors are pretty well all-in on LeBron James joining the franchise this offseason, but there is an opportunity to pivot if he chooses to go elsewhere.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Thursday, July 2 reported that the Warriors will turn their attention to a potential trade for Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans should James decide to take his talents elsewhere.

“Teams that are in the mix for Murphy to varying degrees now are the Celtics, Pistons, Warriors, Clippers and Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Golden State’s interest in Murphy is to be determined with a LeBron James free agent pursuit in the air.”

Several Viable Suitors Remain for LeBron James in Free Agency

James still has multiple viable suitors, including reunions with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have also entered the conversation after a blockbuster trade with Boston for Jaylen Brown.

“I’m told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported on a Thursday edition of SportsCenter. “Include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix.”

James is going to prioritize “basketball happiness” over money, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Though what the means precisely remains up for debate. Subsequent reports have indicated that James may be willing to sign for as little as the league veteran’s minimum if it means competing for a title.

Thus, the Warriors’ strongest advantage — the team’s ability/willingness to pay him $15.1 million via the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which is possible following Draymond Green’s decision to opt out of the final year of his deal in 2026-27 — may be less meaningful than previously thought.

Philadelphia and Cleveland both have the advantage of playing in the Eastern Conference. The Heat hold that distinction as well, though they may be closer to a year away from a roster that can actually compete meaningfully for a title following a trade that emptied their draft and roster stores in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Cavaliers, however, finished second in the East last season. Meanwhile, the 76ers won a playoff series and have improved significantly by adding Brown for the cost of Paul George along with two first-round picks and two second-round selections.

Trey Murphy III Could Cost Warriors All Their Available First-Round Picks

A report from Marc J. Spears of ESPN loosely linked the Warriors to a Murphy trade prior to the NBA draft last month.

“The Pelicans are trying to trade Trey Murphy,” Spears reported via the Willard and Dibbs Show on 95.7 The Game. “It probably will depend on who’s sitting there at 11 when that pick comes up.”

Spears’ report of one lottery pick in an elite-level draft as enough for Murphy may have been accurate at the time, but it hasn’t held water into free agency. Instead, New Orleans is reportedly hunting at least three first-rounders, which is more than what Boston got back from the Sixers for Brown.

Murphy, who will play next season at 26 years old, averaged 21.5 points per game last season and has three years remaining on his $112 million deal.

The Warriors have three future first-round picks to trade, but it is hard to imagine the team going all-in on a player who — while incredibly versatile and talented on both ends of the floor — has yet to even make an All-Star team across five years in the league.