Warriors Dealt Brutal News Despite Stephen Curry ‘Sacrifice’

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry left nearly $20M on the table when he signed a two-year, $116M extension with the Golden State Warriors, intending to give the franchise the flexibility to create a max salary slot next season.

Curry’s sacrifice could give the Warriors up to $64M in cap space, enough to sign Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns or any other high-profile stars that could hit free agency next summer.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Jokic can be crossed off their target list. According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, Jokic has no desire to test free agency and plans to sign a historic five-year, $360M deal to stay with the Denver Nuggets.

“Every league source I’ve spoken to over the years and in recent weeks has reiterated that no one really expects Jokic to leave Denver,” O’Connor said on his podcast.

“Waiting also makes financial sense: Next summer, he could sign a projected five-year, $360 million deal – the richest deal in NBA history.”

Could Warriors Target Nikola Jokic?

The Warriors plan to reshape the roster around Curry next year, when both Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler come off the books. Only Curry, Al Horford, Moses Moody, Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos are guaranteed to be on the roster in the 2027-28 season, while Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton have players options.

The idea of playing with Curry, even in his age-39 season, could prove to be attractive for marquee free agents. Jokic, though, plans to stay in Denver.

“Never say never. Jokic could sign elsewhere for a projected $267 million over four years, compared to roughly $278 million over the same span in Denver,” O’Connor reported of the Warriors’ potential offer for Jokic.

“A team in a state without income tax could narrow that gap, even accounting for taxes on road games. Denver’s biggest financial advantage is the roughly $82 million guaranteed for the fifth year of his deal. If Denver can’t get back into contention, a better chance for Jokic to win could make that tradeoff worth considering.”

Warriors Plan to Strike Big

If the Warriors can’t land a big fish in next year’s free agency, they could target fringe All-Stars and high quality role players with their $64M projected cap space.

Besides the marquee names, the likes of Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle, Tyler Herro, Dejounte Murray, Fred VanVleet, Cameron Johnson and Brandon Ingram are all expected to hit free agency.

Some insiders believe the Warriors could also chase their big fish as early as the Feb. trade deadline rather than waiting until next summer.

“If they are healthy, they’re good right now, and they are always a player away. By the middle of the year Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] will figure something out,” former NBA head coach PJ Carlesimo said recently, predicted the Warriors to make a big move.

“I’m not good with money, cap, sh– like that, but if they have the wherewithal to do something, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Golden State does something (major) and they’re in the mix.”