Alperen Sengun Joins Hakeem, Yao With Historic Rockets Feat

Alperen Sengun dominated the Utah Jazz in a 125-118 win. Utah has no answer for Sengun. He finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists on 17/24 shooting. According to the NBA X account, Sengun is the third player in franchise history to record 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists on 70%+ field goal percentage since 1956-57. That year was also the first year that field goal percentage was recorded.

Alperen Sengun and His Dominant Night

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets goes up against the Utah Jazz during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at Toyota Center on November 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Sengun got off to a fast start, scoring 10 of his 43 points in the first quarter. The Jazz could not contain him in the paint at all. Then in the second quarter, he started drawing fouls and shooting free throws. When Sengun chooses to go to the paint and not settle for jump shots, he becomes nearly impossible to guard. His movement may look a bit awkward, but he gets to where he wants to go

Sengun established pretty early that he was going to live in the paint. When he does this, the Rockets become much harder to defend. He draws multiple defenders in the paint, which ultimately leaves shooters open. Sengun is a really good passer too, so if shooters start getting left open, he will find them. He displayed an overall dominant performance and showed why he is one of the best centers in the league.

Joining Yao and Hakeem

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 19: Hakeem Olajuwon waves to the crowd as the Houston Cougars played the Memphis Tigers at Fertitta Center on February 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Joining Yao Ming and Hakeem Olajuwon in any Rockets stat is a great accomplishment. Those are two of the greatest centers ever, not just in Rockets history, but in NBA history. Any time a player’s name is mentioned with them, it’s because they did something amazing. Sengun now joins both of them after a dominant performance, a performance that would make both of those greats proud.

This is another game that shows how deep they are. If teams guard Sengun with one person, he abuses them; if they double, the Rockets have too many shooters to leave anyone open. Every night for this team, it can be a different person leading in scoring. This night, it was Sengun who put on a show. Houston is off to a good start to this season, proving that they are a championship contender.