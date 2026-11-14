Alperen Sengun Joins Hakeem, Yao With Historic Rockets Feat

Alperen Sengun dominated the Utah Jazz in a 125-118 win. Utah has no answer for Sengun. He finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists on 17/24 shooting. According to the NBA X account, Sengun is the third player in franchise history to record 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists on 70%+ field goal percentage since 1956-57. That year was also the first year that field goal percentage was recorded.
Alperen Sengun and His Dominant Night
Sengun got off to a fast start, scoring 10 of his 43 points in the first quarter. The Jazz could not contain him in the paint at all. Then in the second quarter, he started drawing fouls and shooting free throws. When Sengun chooses to go to the paint and not settle for jump shots, he becomes nearly impossible to guard. His movement may look a bit awkward, but he gets to where he wants to go
Sengun established pretty early that he was going to live in the paint. When he does this, the Rockets become much harder to defend. He draws multiple defenders in the paint, which ultimately leaves shooters open. Sengun is a really good passer too, so if shooters start getting left open, he will find them. He displayed an overall dominant performance and showed why he is one of the best centers in the league.
Joining Yao and Hakeem
Joining Yao Ming and Hakeem Olajuwon in any Rockets stat is a great accomplishment. Those are two of the greatest centers ever, not just in Rockets history, but in NBA history. Any time a player’s name is mentioned with them, it’s because they did something amazing. Sengun now joins both of them after a dominant performance, a performance that would make both of those greats proud.
This is another game that shows how deep they are. If teams guard Sengun with one person, he abuses them; if they double, the Rockets have too many shooters to leave anyone open. Every night for this team, it can be a different person leading in scoring. This night, it was Sengun who put on a show. Houston is off to a good start to this season, proving that they are a championship contender.
Alperen Sengun Joins Hakeem, Yao With Historic Rockets Feat